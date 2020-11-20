HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In mid-September, The University of St. Thomas, McNair Center for Entrepreneurship’s Executive Director, Dr. Patrick Woock, reached out to EO Houston to request that one of our Members come in and lead a Workshop on Networking for their Entrepreneurship students.

On Thursday, October 1st, EO Houston Member Jeremy Jenson, CEO of Encore Search Partners led the interactive Presentation on “The Power of Digital Networking,” showcasing how LinkedIn and various other social media channels can create real, organic, lasting relationships with prospective clients and prospective new hires, alike.

Following the Presentation, Jeremy selected Omar Al-Eisa, a Junior at the University of St. Thomas, to do a site visit at Encore Search’s office, where they went through the Fundamentals of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), a current P&L Statement, and he even had the opportunity to visit with the Senior Leadership Team.

“It’s honest. That is what I like most,” Dr. Patrick Woock shared, post event. “I was thinking of introducing you to McNair Foundation as a speaker. We have a lot to learn from you.”

Jeremy started his first business at the age of 25 and is a massive proponent of entrepreneurialism for young professionals. “EO has been an incredible resource for my own personal growth and professional development, and I am eager and excited to help the new wave of entrepreneurs achieve their full potential.”

Learn more at: https://www.eonetwork.org/houston

News Source: EO Houston