SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Sam Wagener has joined the firm.

Wagener will focus on providing risk management and insurance solutions, including captive insurance programs, to organizations with whom he will partner. He will leverage relationships across EPIC in the areas of Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits and Executive Benefits.

Wagener brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his role, and has held positions on the brokerage and carrier sides of the insurance industry throughout his career. He joins EPIC from Artex Risk Solutions, Inc. where he was Senior Vice President – Group Captives, focusing on managing relationships, operations and related services of five member-owned captives.

“We are excited to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty operations in the West Region with the addition of Sam’s experience and expertise,” commented EPIC West Region President, KJ Wagner.

“Sam brings insight and a unique perspective on managing risk to the firm. We look forward to leveraging his knowledge across the entire organization to the benefit of our clients,” said Brian Quinn, Managing Principal. Wagener will report to Quinn, who is based in San Ramon, California.

Wagener earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. While in the Navy, he served as a Division Officer on the USS Elliot, based in San Diego, CA, and as an Instructor in the Surface Warfare Officer School in Newport, Rhode Island.

Sam Wagener

sam.wagener@epicbrokers.com

Cell 630.453.1644

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.

Learn more at: https://epicbrokers.com/

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants