SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and HARTFORD, Conn., June 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that William Schoenbach is joining its growing Financial Services business.

Schoenbach brings a wealth of knowledge to his role, where he will focus on providing risk management and transactional risk services in the financial services sector. This includes family offices, private equity firms, hedge funds, business development companies, venture capitalists, special purpose acquisition companies, REITS, and centers of influence in the mergers and acquisition space. His experience in the Alternative Asset Management industry will bring added value to EPIC and its clients. Additionally, Schoenbach will originate and manage key relationships.

“We are thrilled that Bill is joining our Financial Services team. His deep understanding of our industry, combined with his focus on alternative asset managers and family offices, will be very additive to our business,” said Philip Moyles, Chief Growth Officer and President of Financial Services. Schoenbach will report to Moyles, and joins as Managing Principal.

Schoenbach comes to EPIC from Aon in New York City where he held the position of Senior Vice President in its Financial Services practice. In this role, he focused on managing strategic relationships and driving new business growth in the financial services sector.

“The whole of EPIC will benefit from Bill’s addition to the Financial Services team. We are excited to bring him onboard.” said Tom O’Neil, President, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

Schoenbach earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Michigan. He is a co-founder of the Urban Scholar Society, an active Tutor and TutorMate, and Board Member at Kick4Life.

William Schoenbach

wschoenbach@vanbridge.com

Phone: 908.591.6227

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.

Learn more at: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants