SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., March 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC announced today that Tim Brenneman has been named President and National Private Client Practice Leader for its newly reorganized National Private Client Practice team reporting to Executive Chairman and Co-Founder John Hahn.



“Tim is a well-known and respected leader in this space having built a formidable Private Client business for Cook Maran and Prime Risk. We are very excited about our strategy to change the game from a legacy transactional play to one of high touch concierge consultative services as well as creative risk management solutions for High Net Worth clients,” said Hahn.

The national practice reinforces EPIC’s commitment to personal and private client business and will support the company’s aggressive growth plans in this space. EPIC’s regional offices today provide insurance consultation and protection to more than 45,000 individuals nationwide. In addition to the core protections of auto, home, and liability, a unique offering designed to protect emerging risks including cyber, D&O, reputational risk, and investor fraud will allow clients to customize protection around their individual risk profile.

Brenneman recently joined EPIC after Prime Risk Partners was acquired by the firm in November 2019. He spent the past 30 years as the personal and private client business leader for Cook Maran & Associates, a regional brokerage based out of East Hampton, NY and with offices throughout New York and New Jersey.

Said Tim Brenneman: “We already have regional teams with tremendous capabilities and this will be an opportunity to build a best practices organization around a national sales, service, and support structure. We have great potential and I couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

About EPIC Holdings

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm’s core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0303s2p-Tim-Brenneman-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants