NEW YORK, N.Y., April 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that the firm has launched a Restructuring Services operation under its Financial Services division to support the restructuring process for distressed situations with risk mitigation and risk transfer insurance capital solutions.



Led by Executive Vice President, Philip V. Moyles, Jr., head of Financial Services, the group will work with restructuring, legal, accounting and bankruptcy professionals as well as turnaround investors, to improve liquidity, preserve the business enterprise and develop and implement programs that address the issues adversely impacting financial performance.

EPIC’s Restructuring Services risk mitigation advisory process begins by cultivating an in-depth understanding of the objectives and business imperatives for each restructuring situation. After a thorough holistic analysis, EPIC develops the strategy and solution set best suited to mitigate and/or transfer risks and protect enterprise value.

“It is a pivotal time in our economy, and we’ve kept our focus on how we can create value for our clients in this very difficult environment. We realized we can play a valuable role across the entire restructuring lifecycle,” said Moyles. “Launching EPIC’s Restructuring Services capabilities under the Financial Services division was a strategic decision. Our unique interdisciplinary team has the depth and breadth of experience to comprehensively assess and clearly identify the areas of risk and opportunities to drive business enterprise preservation,” continued Moyles.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,600 team members operating from 85 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $730 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

