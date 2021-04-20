NEW YORK, N.Y., April 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants announced today that it has been named by Morgan Stanley to offer risk management services to their sports and entertainment clients through their Global Sports & Entertainment Directors via the EPIC Select model. EPIC Select is a new bespoke service model focused on asset management and risk mitigation for successful individuals and businesses in the Sports & Entertainment industry.



“We are excited to team up with Morgan Stanley,” said Dave Howard, President of EPIC Select. “Our unique model is comprised of private client advisors, subject matter experts and claims advocates who are ideally suited to serve high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, and the unique risk management needs of athletes and entertainers.”

“EPIC Select is the game changer,” said Jay Williams, former Duke and NBA athlete, current ESPN host/commentator and EPIC Select partner-investor. “EPIC Select not only provides the transparency needed throughout the process for new or seasoned athletes and entertainers, but more importantly, it provides resources and knowledge I wished I had as a player in the NBA and throughout the course of my life.”

Sandra Richards, Managing Director, Head of Global Sports & Entertainment for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said, “By aligning with EPIC Select to provide our clients with proper education and risk management guidance for their assets, we are positioning our Global Sports & Entertainment Directors to provide an enhanced, well-rounded suite of services to fulfill their clients’ needs.”

“The opportunities ahead with EPIC Select and our clients are important and much needed. We know that these solutions will help protect their unique risk landscape,” said Joe Toledano, Managing Director, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Insured Solutions.

Through this new arrangement, EPIC Select will consult and advise Morgan Stanley’s sports and entertainment clients in assessing their risk exposures and providing solutions to help them protect and design risk management strategies to help preserve their wealth and assets. EPIC Select will leverage their deep relationships with insurance carriers who cater to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and their global capabilities of dedicated specialists and in-house resources.

Services will include:

* Signature Reviews of clients’ risk profiles and current insurance to ensure they are properly protected with a program tailored to their unique circumstances

* Alert and advise clients of situations (e.g., wildfire/wind/flood) in which extra precautions and mitigations should be taken to help protect their assets

* Regular interaction, communication and support from a dedicated team of service professionals

* National Claims Advocacy team that will make the filing and processing of insurance claims simple and care-free for the client

Along with access to a broad range of personal and commercial insurance lines, such as:

* Personal Lines: Home, Auto, Umbrella/Excess Liability, Cybersecurity, Inland Marine, Fine Art, Jewelry & Collections, Aviation, Yacht/Super Yacht, Equine, Farm & Ranch

* Commercial Lines: Property, General and Professional Liability, Umbrella/Excess Liability, Cybersecurity, Event Cancellation/Contingency, Reputational Risk, Employer’s Personal Liability and Entertainer Non-Appearance

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is a retail property & casualty, employee benefits consulting and specialty practice organization with more than 2,600 team members operating across the U.S., with strong regional presence.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty, and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Harvest Partners, Oak Hill Capital Partners and The Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

About EPIC Select

EPIC Select is an insurance advisory and consulting firm that works with trusted advisors of successful people to offer personalized service, asset protection and specialized risk management guidance to their clients and extended families.

