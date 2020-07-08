HOUSTON, Texas, July 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Estes-Hightower PLLC, a Houston law firm, offers free probate litigation with the purchase of a last will and testament through PleadWrite.com. The online system is unique compared to competitors like LegalZoom or Rocket Lawyer by offering free probate litigation. This system’s four easy steps to obtain legal documents are less complicated than those of competitors. There is no need for monthly subscriptions, there are no surprise upward charges and attorneys are always available for scheduled phone appointments.



About the free probate litigation, attorney and owner Teri Estes-Hightower says, “PleadWrite.com offers free probate litigation as part of the law firm’s three special offers.”

Texas probate litigation can cost $2,000 or more. Teri believes offering a will without free probate litigation defeats the purpose of encouraging wills: “Whether you have insurance policies or not, you should always have a will. But the cost of probating a will should not be a burden on grieving loved ones.”

Estes-Hightower PLLC also offers one additional free legal document from any document category and 20% off each subsequent purchase with a referral or share on its Facebook page displaying the hashtag #YourWillYourLegacy. These three specials automatically come with the initial purchase of a will.

A video tutorial on how to purchase wills is located at https://pleadwrite.com/.

PleadWrite.com includes an array of litigation documents for law firms, companies and do-it-yourself lawsuit filers even those filing contested lawsuits. And the system can handle the same number of customers if not more than its competitors.

Estes-Hightower PLLC was established originally as the Law Office of Teri Estes in 2000 and has been drafting legal documents for 20 years. Legal services through PleadWrite.com are currently available for Texas customers only but hopes to expand.

The website’s URL is https://pleadwrite.com/.

We can be contacted at info@pleadwrite.com. PleadWrite.com’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/ehpllcpleadwrite/ and Instagram page is @ehpllc_pleadwrite.

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/7_HP7VUIlwM

