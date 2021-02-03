JACKSON, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021, (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SunnyCal Solar Inc., a provider of innovative solar products, announces release of the new EV Solar Carport to provide independent charging power for Electric Vehicles.



PHOTO CAPTION: EV Solar Carport, 14-feet x 24-feet, 4kW Solar.

Solar powered carports are powered by patented Steel Roof Solar (SRS) modules that have crystalline solar cells built into the metal roof sheets. These SRS modules create energy that is stored in a local battery and powers the EV car charger.

The structure is a stand-alone steel framed structure, that provides shade and rain protection for vehicles while charging. All components are fully galvanized for long life. Options are available for lighting, powder coating and foundation anchors.

Benefits of the EV Solar Carport are numerous. Solar charging power saves money by avoiding utility charges. Construction costs to connect EV chargers to the electric meter are eliminated. Future mileage taxes and charging fees are avoided. Carports may be eligible for Renewable ITC tax benefits.

“Meeting the growing demands for EV chargers can be an expensive proposition,” said Steven Dollens, SunnyCal Solar, CEO. “EV Solar Carports are the most cost-effective way for many businesses meet the increasing needs for customer charging services.”

Businesses that are mandated to provide EV charging, but lack the required high-power wiring in parking lots, can avoid massive upgrade costs. Since EV Solar Carports are lighted and self-powered, they can be placed without regard for proximity to power or lighting outlets.

EV Solar Carports are available in kit form, with on-site installation services available. Dealer network available.

More general information is available at https://sunnycalsolar.com/electric-car-charging/.

Purchase details are available as https://sunnycalsolar.com/products/24×14-ev-solar-carport-4000w-solar/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0203s2p-sunnycal-carport-300dpi.jpg

