NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New York based Best Virus Shields (BestVirusShields.com) is the manufacturer of a new “oral” COVID-19 respirator mask for use in high-risk environments, like sitting in an airliner cabin for several hours shoulder-to-shoulder with up to 300 strangers or visits to medical facilities. Today the company announced that its President, Thomas Leahy, would stand on 7th Ave. at the NW corner of 42nd Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 25 and 26 to demonstrate the efficacy of the company’s groundbreaking oral respirator mask.



While stationed there each day, Mr. Leahy will hold a large sign encouraging people infected with COVID-19, the flu or a common cold virus to take a moment for a hug in the spirit of hope and for the benefit of science. Mr. Leahy states, “I will rely on well-settled science and the superior KN100 filter technology incorporated into the company’s oral respirator mask to be protected against any viruses. Further, in preparation, I tested negative for COVID-19 three different times in the past three weeks at three different laboratories and I will retest again following this event.”

This oral respirator mask, a device that goes partially inside one’s mouth to make a perfect seal using one’s lips rather than directly on one’s face, is a giant leap forward in COVID-19, flu and common cold personal protection. This oral respirator mask addresses the biggest problem underlying most face masks. That problem being face masks are only fully functional (to their rated standard) if they are able to seal perfectly to one’s face 100% of the time. Today, few face masks have that ability because most face masks leak around the edges and bridge of one’s nose to varying degrees. This leakage is due to faces being different sizes and shapes due to age, ethnicity, gender, weight and unique facial features. This leakage significantly undermines the effectiveness of a face mask. In fact, common surgical type face masks and many homemade or e-commerce sourced decorative face masks are notorious for leaks and are essentially just ornamental.

About Best Virus Shields:

Best Virus Shields, Inc is a new company formed in 2020 to develop products that use mechanical systems and advanced filter materials to protect users in high-risk or life-threatening environments. These include exposure to COVID-19, the flu, and common cold viruses, as well as wildfire smoke. (Thermally generated particulates.) Visit https://www.bestvirusshields.com/ for more information about our innovative oral respirator mask.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1118s2p-virus-shield-300dpi.jpg

