KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Earlier this year, EyeCare Optical expanded its reach in the greater Knoxville area by opening its seventh area office—this one in Oak Ridge—right on the heels of its sixth location opening in Hardin Valley. It’s part of a plan, says the company, to make comprehensive eye care readily available for greater Knoxville residents in their own neighborhoods.

The brainchild of the venerable 50-plus-year-old East Tennessee Ophthalmology practice of Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, EyeCare Optical is a new generation of vision centers designed for the convenience of East Tennesseans. The goal, says the company, is to meet the growing demand for neighborhood-based eye care by bringing Board-Certified optometrists and licensed opticians to all key communities in Knoxville and the surrounding area.

“With these new offices, we can now service about 70% of the area with patients not having to drive any more than 10 minutes to reach an EyeCare Optical location,” said Dr. Philip Campbell. “With EyeCare Optical, we combine convenience with the exceptional care we built our practice upon.”

EyeCare Optical provides everything from routine eye examinations and prescriptions to an extensive selection of designer frames and lens options as well as popular sunglass options. Optometrists provide corrective-lens prescriptions and contact lens fittings. Plus, patients can receive next-level care that includes screenings for cataracts and other age-related eye conditions.

Patients can also be evaluated for LASIK® vision correction at any EyeCare Optical office, and Ophthalmologists specializing in retina, cornea, and other diseases are available with their parent practice. Because of the affiliation with Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, an EyeCare Optical optometrist can easily refer a patient needing a higher level of care to Board-Certified Ophthalmologists.

“It’s convenient, comprehensive eye care,” said Dr. Campbell. “That has great appeal to many people.”

He noted that EyeCare Optical offices also offer innovations like Optomap, diagnostic technology that can photograph the patient’s retina, allowing eye doctors a detailed image that can be studied to identify problems or diseases early on. With Optomap, the patient doesn’t have to have the dilation of his or her eyes needed for traditional retina exams, eliminating disruptions, discomfort, and downtime. The doctor and patient can review and discuss the image together, which gives the patient more information on personal eye health.

“We put new technology and new levels of care minutes away,” said Dr. Campbell.

EyeCare Optical has 10 Optometrists and their locations include West Knoxville at Weisgarber Road (near the county’s population center) Fountain City, Hardin Valley, Farragut, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Sevierville, and Bearden (Andes EyeCare Optical) locations.

New patients are welcome. To learn more, or to schedule an appointment, visit: http://www.eyecareoptical-knoxville.com/. Walk-in patients are also welcome at all locations.

News Source: EyeCare Optical