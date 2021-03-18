HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After a long year, we’re seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, but face coverings will remain the new norm. The No Fog Cloth™ from EyeFi LLC eliminates the common inconvenience of foggy glasses that interferes with productivity at work, especially for healthcare professionals who are forced to wear goggles and face shields all day while wearing a mask. As students and teachers return to school, fog-free glasses will also help decrease anxiety and distractions.

The No Fog Cloth is a reusable anti-fog cloth that prevents fogging on all lenses, lens materials and coatings, particularly when wearing a facemask. It is the only patented microfiber cloth on the market and is proven to last all day. Rated #1 and recommended by thousands of professionals, including optometrist and opticians around the world.

“In March of 2020, it was hard to even find a mask. Today, people don’t leave home without one. This has been an adjustment for all, but especially for the medical community, teachers, students, first responders and anyone who wears eyeglasses,” said Lisa Mirabile, Director of Marketing, EyeFi LLC. “To keep glasses free from fog, sprays and drops haven’t fared so well, and they’re messy and awkward to carry. Face masks here for the long-term in the fight against the pandemic and the No Fog Cloth offers eyeglass wearers relief.”

Great for eyeglasses, sunglasses, PPE/safety goggles, binoculars, camera Lenses and more, it’s simple to use just by wiping lenses. Reusable up to 200 times, No Fog Cloth is the perfect travel size. It comes packaged in a re-sealable plastic pouch for maximum reuses and easy, convenient carrying in any size purse or pocket. Unlike sprays, there’s no odor, no residue, just no fog.

About EyeFi LLC

NoFogSolutions.com is an EyeFi LLC company. We have over 100 years of experience bringing products to market and have thousands of satisfied customers. We carefully curate only the finest materials and search the globe for scientifically proven technologies that solve real problems. Our goal is to always be innovative in the products we offer and to deliver a superior customer experience. NoFogSolutions.com is providing a solution to support first responders, the medical community and other essential workers who are challenged every day with fogging lenses while wearing a mask.

