NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — If you’re looking to disrupt an industry, you develop a radical marketing campaign that captures the attention of your target audience. LaundryCare by Fabricare is a new service that seeks to do just that.

Fashion has become more casual for many years. And with the recent pandemic causing people to work from home, this trend has accelerated and impacted dry cleaners’ businesses across the country.

What’s a dry cleaner to do?

Reinvent the service of caring for clothing.

Fabricare Cleaners, a well-established dry cleaners in Fairfield County for over 30 years, has looked at servicing customers’ clothes from a fresh perspective. As wardrobes blend together between casual and work, Fabricare seeks to streamline clothing care with ONE bag and ONE low, monthly cost, complete with free pick up & delivery. No sorting, no deciphering labels, no worrying about your dry cleaning or delicates. Customers throw everything into one bag, and Fabricare sorts & cleans each item using their expert knowledge of all fabrics.

How do you launch this exciting new idea for clothing care — a service that aims to save customers 100 hours each year that’s usually spent on doing their laundry?

Introduce Extreme Ironing – a sport that’s actually been around for over 20 years.

Extreme Ironing combines the mundane task of clothing care with extreme sports. Hard to believe, but pictures show individuals doing everything from scuba diving to mountain climbing WHILE doing laundry.

What better way to communicate Fabricare’s new LaundryCare service? “Yes You Can Do Both” is the theme line for LaundryCare by Fabricare that utilizes crazy images from the sport of Extreme Ironing to clearly convey that trying to do laundry AND these activities is – ”EXTREME!”

Kristen Martinez, Director of Marketing for Fabricare, found an amazing photographer when searching for images to use for this edgy campaign: Jack Nichols not only takes amazing photos, but is also an avid extreme iron participant himself! When approached to leverage some of his shots, he was excited to see how his passion fit in with LAUNDRY of all things: “Extreme ironing is about enjoying your favorite extreme activity or sport while still getting your laundry done,” says Nichols. “Not everyone wants to haul an ironing board up a rock climb in the middle of the night though, so when Fabricare reached out, I thought it was a great fit!”

If you want to get back 100 hours a year, and leave your laundry to someone else while you enjoy the better things in life, check out LaundryCare by Fabricare at https://laundrycarebyfabricare.net/.

News Source: Fabricare Cleaners