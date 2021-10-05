CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Girls Who Travel, a popular women’s travel group with over 81,000 members from over 100 countries, has undergone a rebranding. The popular group will now operate under the name Her Adventures. This change comes after Facebook recently selected the platform for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program.

Her Adventures developed a prominent reputation long before being recognized by Facebook. The platform is the first travel community for women dedicated to leveraging online resources to make travel accessible to all women regardless of access, ability, or privilege. During the pandemic, Her Adventures was the only digital travel group to launch a massive campaign that provided their global members with a safe way to travel via online experiences. Fueled by Facebook’s funding and support, Her Adventures will expand its online services to provide additional travel-based resources and programming throughout the following year.

Being selected by Facebook for this particular program is a testament to this travel group’s innovative and far-reaching effect. Arden Austin, the founder of Her Adventures, was selected as one of 131 Facebook Community Accelerator program recipients globally. This cohort was chosen from over 13,000 applicants based on demonstrated impact in the community and ability to scale to other markets.

“This rebrand marks a milestone in our organization to make travel and our community more inclusive. We believe that the future of travel begins here, with our mission of ensuring that everyone can explore the world and, in doing so, can become more empowered, empathetic, and open-minded,” shared Arden Austin.

Her Adventures will provide the platform, tools, ideas, and resources to allow women from across the globe to experience travel as more than just an elite activity for those who can afford “passports and plane tickets.” This continues the work of Girls Who Travel, which has mounted campaigns including gifts, postcards, language exchange programs, virtual tours to places like Chernobyl and Tokyo, online and in-person meetups, webinars with travel industry experts, a marketplace of travel products made by community members, and other fun avenues to explore, learn, grow and support others.

Her Adventures LLC is an international media company seeking to radically redefine travel to be an inclusive, sustainable, and empowering experience. The company strives to achieve this by providing curated content that gives all women the resources they need to explore the world regardless of access, ability, or privilege.

