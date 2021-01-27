PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Commercial real estate and private equity investment firm Fairway America (fairwayamerica.com) has chosen Pereview Software (pereviewsoftware.com) to support its growing portfolio.

Fairway America is a full-service private equity and advisory firm specializing in commercial real estate asset-based investments across the United States middle market headquartered in Portland, Ore.

“We have always been very good at tracking our data and producing quality reports for our investors, but, with our growth it has simply become a time-consuming chore. Pereview will allow us to automate our asset reporting as well as now perform deeper analytics across our fund and asset level data, giving us greater insights as we continue to outperform our competitors,” said John Wilson, CFO at Fairway America.

Wilson said Pereview’s data validations will allow their users to now directly access trustworthy data, all in one place, creating efficiencies not previously achievable at Fairway America. “It gives us a centralized repository of all of our clean data with no more silos enabling us to confidently make data-driven decisions to drive value for 100% of investors,” he said.

Pereview is the only all-in-one asset management platform that manages all of a client’s data across the entire asset lifecycle from acquisition to disposition. By aggregating, integrating, and interpreting internal and external disparate data into a single source of truth, Pereview provides actionable insights while delivering unparalleled reporting and analytics capabilities.

Daryl Pitts, SVP of global sales for Pereview, said they will aggregate all of Fairway America’s Operating Partner native property level data into the Pereview platform while also connecting to Fairway America’s commercial, multifamily and self-storage valuation, underwriting, budget and waterfall Excel models to fully capture all historical and projected data in their ecosystem.

“We are very excited to expand the rapidly growing Pereview customer base into the Northwest and are honored to be partnering with such an experienced team of real estate visionaries that know the power of data and how they can continue growing their portfolio with it,” he said. “Having all of their data in one place will allow the Fairway America transactions, asset management, fund/portfolio, IR, Marketing, and senior leadership teams to do more with their data across the Life of the Asset.”

News Source: Pereview Software