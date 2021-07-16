LAS VEGAS, Nev., July 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Faith James, CEO and Founder of The Personal Branding Consultancy, LLC is honored to announce her award as a Top 100 Influencer in Marketing & Advertising at this year’s MARsum Marketing, Advertising & Retail Summit. The summit took place June 29th – July 1st at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, and hosted over 400 marketing and advertising industry leaders and professionals from across the globe.

“Ms. James has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencers for her outstanding contributions to the industry,” says Imran Ali – Vice Chair – Corporate Affairs MARsum.

“I am honored and grateful to God for this Top 100 Influencer award,” states Ms. James. “It reinforces the benefits of being in service and contribution to supporting entrepreneurs and business owners to build their brands to increase their visibility and reputation.”

The MARsum Summit is held annually and nominates, vets, and interviews candidates from across the globe. This year’s conference featured a wide variety of businesses supporting the efforts of entrepreneurs and established businesses, from market researchers to branding experts.

In addition to receiving this award, Ms. James also contributed to the summit experience by moderating a panel discussion on The Impact of Print and Digital Media on Popular Culture. Ms. James states, “My agency team and I look forward to continuing to stand as a source for transformed brands.”

For more information Ms. James and The Faith James Personal Branding Consultancy, contact her directly at faith@faithjames.com.

Faith James is a 2x International Best-Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, Creator of The Brand Accelerator Online Course and The CEO Bootcamp and Mastermind Intensive. She is an award-winning certified personal branding expert with over 25 years of experience in the advertising industry. Ms. James has worked with multiple Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft, Pepsi, Mary Kay and Liberty Mutual to name a few. She currently serves established Kingdom-leaning female business owners, and a few enlightened men, from Atlanta to Austria, with a focus on defining their unique brand positioning so they stand out in a sea of sameness and power-up their professional reputation in the marketplace. Learn more about Ms. James and The Personal Branding Consultancy at https://www.faithjames.com/ and follow her on Instagram @faithajames.

