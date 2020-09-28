SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, world leader in optical fingerprint technology, is proud to announce that the newly developed and soon to be released Hamster Pro™ 30 fingerprint reader and U30 OEM sensor have been certified by the FBI as meeting the image quality specifications for PIV and Mobile ID FAP 30.

The Hamster Pro 30 along with the companion U30 OEM sensor are SecuGen’s newest FBI certified products that meet the FAP 30 specification. They take their place among SecuGen’s expanding line of FBI certified products alongside the FAP 20-compliant Hamster Pro 20 and U20, the FAP 10-compliant Hamster Pro 10 and U10, and variations of U20-based products such as Unity 20 Bluetooth, Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV, Hamster Pro Duo CL, U20-ASF and more.

Featuring a larger platen than FAP 20 and FAP 10 sensors, the new Hamster Pro 30 and U30 continue SecuGen’s strategy of developing high quality, rugged, and affordable fingerprint sensors and readers that meet various requirements and standards under the FBI’s Next Generation Identification System Image Quality Specifications. This includes the Mobile ID FAP 30 specifications under Appendix F of the Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS) stringent image quality conditions, which focuses on fingerprint comparison and large scale automated one-to-many matching operations, and the PIV-071006 standard designed to support one-to-one fingerprint verification using devices intended for the FIPS 201 PIV program.

In addition to U.S. government applications that require fingerprint biometric readers, the Hamster Pro 30 reader and U30 sensor are suitable for a wide variety of other applications including healthcare, retail, finance, telecommunications, access control, time and attendance, national ID programs, immigration and many others. These products are scheduled for release during the fourth quarter.

SecuGen sells its products through a worldwide network of Systems Integrators, Software Companies, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Free SDKs and tools will be available to facilitate the integration of the new Hamster Pro 30 readers and U30 sensors into larger systems.

Jeff Brown, VP of Sales for SecuGen stated, “Our customers have been asking us for a larger sensor at an affordable price that can help them compete in the FAP 30 certified space. They always look to SecuGen for quality products, and I’m pleased to offer the first of what they need, the Hamster Pro 30.”

“High image quality is a fundamental requirement if you want to have accurate fingerprint readers with reliable performance,” said Dan Riley, SecuGen’s VP of Engineering. “Our engineering team worked tirelessly to develop our new U30 sensor that meets the FBI’s stringent Image Quality Specifications, and we are proud of the result.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen added, “At SecuGen, we focus relentlessly on upholding our core mission, which is to provide outstanding fingerprint technology, at the right price, that is necessary for our partners to succeed. The FBI’s certification of our newest products is an important milestone in our continual pursuit of delivering excellence in products and service.”

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation (https://secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering innovative, high quality, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

