WARRENVILLE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raymond James Financial Services is proud to announce that Fernando S. Ereneta of Legacy Wealth Advisors has once again been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list!

The recently released list recognizes advisors and practices on a state-by-state basis from national, regional and independent firms. https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#769783fa291d

“For the fourth year in a row, we’ve been named as one of Forbes’ Best in State advisors – in Illinois. We want to Go BIG-begin in gratitude and thank you, the client for this recognition. Legacy Wealth Advisors wouldn’t be here without you,” said Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP®.

He added, “We are grateful every day that you let us guide and serve you and your Family. I am also grateful to God for each member of the team that serves you.”

In gratitude to our clients’ continued faith and trust in us – Fernando and the team wanted to pay this forward.

The practice made charitable donations to Doctors Without Borders and Christian Medical and Dental Association (CMDA). The donations approximate $100 per client. Fernando said, “These organizations are making a difference in people’s lives here, near and far.” He is in awe of the selfless doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who are on the front lines of the pandemic, dedicating their lives to care for those battling COVID.

Fernando believes that it really puts it all into perspective. He said, “The medical professionals and front-line workers are doing the hard work – so we can maintain some sense of normalcy in our lives during these uncertain times.”

We are grateful for them – and we’re grateful for you.

Thank you.

Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP®

Registered Principal, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

CEO, Legacy Wealth Advisors

About Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Data provided by SHOOKTM Research, LLC.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/?sh=7879ffcc2254 (January, 2021). The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Out of approximately 32,725 nominations received, based on thresholds, more than 5,000 advisors received the award. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. For more information: https://www.shookresearch.com/.

About Raymond James Financial Services

As of 12/31/2020. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at https://www.raymondjames.com/.

