WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced that FICO and DepthPR have joined the ranks of Sponsors of #HousingDC21, a 100% virtual housing summit being held on September 20-21, 2021.

“The response to our announcement last week of #HousingDC21, the nation’s premier housing policy conference, has been exceptional. We are so pleased that FICO has joined as a Platinum Sponsor and DepthPR as a Silver Sponsor,” said Faith Schwartz.

Sponsorships of #HousingDC21 are critical because they enable complimentary registration for the virtual event and serve as a means of support to Women in Housing & Finance Foundation (WHFF).

The WHFF mission aligns to the corporate philanthropic goals of Housing Finance Strategies. Importantly, these include fostering education for low-income students, particularly women, in housing and finance; and supporting charitable and educational efforts of community nonprofits, especially career development and housing for homeless and underprivileged.

As a past president of Women in Housing & Finance (WHF), Schwartz appreciates the non-partisan association of women and men that actively promotes its members in the fields of housing and financial services while retaining a focus on its women members. And sponsors of #HousingDC21 help to promote WHF and support WHFF.

“Working with Housing Finance Strategies is a bullseye for us. This is our market; this is our interest and we know the quality program that Faith delivers. We are pleased to be the exclusive PR/marketing agency for #HousingDC21,” said Kerri Milam, President of DepthPR.

With a focus on women executives in housing finance – but open to all who wish to attend, #HousingDC21 registration is now available by clicking here: https://www.housingdc21.com/.

Sponsors to-date of #HousingDC21 include FormFree, Caliber Home Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Black Knight Financial Services, Notarize, First American Financial Solutions, Genworth, RiskSpan, Class Valuation, Mortgage Connect, USMI, ReverseVision, FICO and DepthPR.

Learn more about WHF at: https://www.whfdc.org/about-whf-foundation

About Housing Finance Strategies:

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Recently, Schwartz has partnered in creating and delivering multiple housing events and two national housing policy conferences.

Learn more at: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/

News Source: Housing Finance Strategies