FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Metro Washington DC (PACC-DC), in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, is spearheading what is now being billed as the largest Philippine-American event in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area – the Fil-Am Expo 2020 on June 13 and 14, 2020, following the June 12 Philippine Independence Day.



“This marks the beginning of an unparalleled future of creative collaboration between PACC-DC, the members of the Fil-Am community at-large, and the DMV community in general – we aim to bring the Fil-Am community together in a unifying cultural celebration as we showcase Filipino-American excellence in business, the arts, community development, education, entertainment and much more,” says PACC-DC president, Cristina Sison.

The Fil-Am Expo 2020 will have exhibitor booths featuring a host of products and services, many highlighting Philippine-themed items, including food booths by popular Filipino restaurants like Bistro 1521 in Arlington, Virginia, Kuya Ja’s and Gwenie’s Pastries in Rockville, Maryland. There will also be an Arts and Culture Corridor showcasing Philippine culture, history and artistic talents.

Family being an important cornerstone of the Filipino mindset, the Expo also boasts of a Kids’ Corner to entertain the little ones so you need not leave them home and kids age 10 and below come in for free.

To feed the mind, there will be panel discussions highlighting Filipino-Americans who have shown excellence in their chosen fields in business, the arts and government with the likes of Global Diversity and Inclusion Strategist Sonia Aranza, 2019 James Beard Awardee for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic Tom Cunanan, master chef and TV food show host Evelyn Bonoan, 2019 Helen Hayes awardee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play Regina Aquino, Maryland Delegate Kris Valderrama, to name a few.

It is not a true Filipino celebration without entertainment, so there will be cultural and stage performances suitable for all ages on both Event days, featuring lots of music, singing, dancing and comedy with a talented cast of local and international artists: actor Cesar Montano, Seattle’s pride drag chanteuse Arnaldo!, local songbird Katrina Manabat, popular mixed hip-hop band SNRG, and many others, with the help of Erwin Gomez, successful salon owner and a legend in the D.C. beauty make up scene.

From PACC-DC PRO Olma Inocentes, “We have something for everyone! For those who wish to participate, exhibitor booths are going fast so reserve yours now.”

Sponsorship packages are available and we also encourage local performers to apply to perform.

About Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Metro Washington D.C. (PACC-DC):

PACC-DC recently celebrated its 26 years of service to the community and its vision is to further grow that presence in the DMV area. It is committed to develop programs and events that have a positive impact on the business community and to foster community outreach initiatives that benefit the entire region.

