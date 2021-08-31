BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeethXpress will hold its final full-arch, immediate-load course taught from a guided treatment perspective Sept. 25-26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Led by noted periodontist Curry H. Leavitt, DMD, MS, of Red Rock Periodontics & Implantology, the course will take place over two days at the Red Rock Institute implant training center in Las Vegas. Attendees will participate in hands-on training and view a live surgery, all while earning 16 CE credits.



Dr. Leavitt will present new materials and cover the new nSequence guide design.

“It’s been such a touch-and-go year with COVID-19, but the feedback from doctors who attended our hands-on guided course in January was so positive, we had to make room for another date this year,” said Dr. Leavitt. “Since then, I’ve added new material that covers several immediate, fixed-hybrid implant cases, including the new nSequence guide design. I can hardly wait to share these experiences with colleagues.”

Not only will doctors receive an opportunity to participate in a comprehensive hands-on, didactic guided surgery training session, they’ll also have an opportunity to watch Dr. Leavitt perform a live surgery and immediate, fixed-hybrid prosthetic conversion using a CT-based, stackable guide. The live surgery will involve a partially edentulous maxillary arch. Four to six dental implants and multi-unit abutments will be placed using the BioHorizons Tapered Pro system.

January 2021 course attendees were outwardly complementary of pearls they picked up on the proper digital treatment planning.

“Dr. Leavitt’s lecture and presentation were truly phenomenal,” said Dr. Wladimir Gedeon, OMS. “The way he masters digital workflow is brilliant.”

As one of the nation’s most experienced implant laboratory technicians, Jeff Carlson, CDT, Senior nSequence Implant Specialist, will be present to support this digital learning experience.

“Supporting Dr. Leavitt and the TeethXpress team in training doctors on this advanced, guided, implant protocol is quite humbling,” said Carlson. “Dr. Leavitt is so down to earth and has a way of engaging doctors that makes this course an exceptional learning experience. Before you know it, doctors are not only learning from his lectures, but they’re picking up invaluable insights from each other.”

Proceed® Finance will present their treatment financing resources patients can use to make dental implants more affordable. There aren’t many financial institutions in this space who can offer up to $70,000 in unsecured treatment financing to patients in need of large dollar dental procedures, such as “all-on-4” dental implant therapy.

“Anyone attending this September TeethXpress course should expect to be in for a great learning experience,” said Dr. Leavitt. “I’m excited just thinking about it!”

There may be no better time to visit Las Vegas than in the fall, according to U.S. News & World Report. Travel expenses are lower than the summer and winter months and high temperatures begin to drop into the low 70s.

Register today at: https://web.cvent.com/event/7c81dc2f-7ef0-4dac-853b-11fe2af4ea53/register

About TeethXpress Courses

TeethXpress® is a registered trademark of BioHorizons. TeethXpress dental implant courses are focused on training dentists on full-arch, immediate, fixed-hybrid implant procedures, or All-on-X. Implant surgeons and restorative dentists can train to perform All-on-X procedures using either a conventional or fully guided digital approach through these two-day CE courses. TeethXpress courses are currently held in major U.S. cities, including San Diego, California; Providence, Rhode Island; Cleveland, Ohio; Las Vegas, Nevada; and New City, New York. More than 1,400 dentists have been trained at a TeethXpress course.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, BioHorizons is the third-largest dental implant company in the world. BioHorizons helps customers restore smiles in more than 90 countries throughout North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Learn more at: https://www.teethxpress.com/

