DETROIT, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The entrepreneurs behind a new clothing company wanted to go big at the end of a landmark year by launching their new streetwear brand on one of the world’s biggest shopping days. Finesse Gods Clothing Company will introduce their new line of Finesse Empowerment Collection edgy and bundled winter gear designs on Black Friday, which falls on Friday, November 27 this year.

With their 2020 Black Friday launch, Finesse Gods will run giveaways throughout the day for subscribers and customers as a way to show appreciation for their support.

The Michigan-based clothing company’s introductory collection is “Finesse On Ice.” The line features a variety of jackets and hats for men and boys.

Finesse Gods Clothing Company’s founders Serae Combs and Eugene Reid wanted to create a new streetwear brand drawing inspiration from the 2020 uprising against systemic oppression and inequality experienced by communities across America.

“Exploring your highest nature and owning what you find, paves your path to being the greatest version of yourself,” Combs said. “To finesse in this world is a craft to align the elements around you to give yourself the life you deserve. To see yourself in the light of a God or Goddess, you are claiming your stance in the universe.

“To be a ‘Finesse God,’ you apply a limitless effort to mold the opportunities around you to conquer your dreams. As fashion is an instant language, your style is an amour to survive everyday reality.”

Combs added, “WE ARE Finesse Gods. Our rich brand of men’s and boys’ fashion won’t go unnoticed.”

Over the last several months, the Finesse Gods brand has been building momentum on social media as more top influencers embrace the company’s cutting-edge t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and other apparel.

Combs and Reid hope their Black Friday push will provide an exciting way for streetwear fans to embrace their growing brand.

“We are excited to get the word out about what we stand for while fitting people with fresh FG merch they can be proud to wear as an emblem of strength and optimism after a hard year,” Combs said. “Our launch represents new beginnings for everyone in 2021 and beyond. We can’t wait to lead the way to our new era of hope.”

Learn more about Finesse Gods Clothing Co and sign up for the company’s email newsletter at https://www.finessegods.co/.

Follow Finesse Gods on Facebook and Instagram at @FinesseGodsLLC.

