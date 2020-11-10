VICTORIA, Minn., Nov. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ENKI Brewing is proud to partner with several local small businesses and the City of Victoria to hold a special shopping event on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. The new “Better Together Small Business Saturday Market” makes it easy for neighbors and visitors to Victoria to find unique holiday gifts for friends and family.

While many people are opting for virtual gatherings or keeping them small and intimate, the holidays can still be special by sharing gifts of love and appreciation with the people in our lives.

The “Better Together Small Business Saturday Market” features giftable items and more from these local businesses:

The Bakerz Dozen

Abundant Kitchen

Chateau Tea

Midwest Loud and Proud

Veterans Farming Initiative

Winnie Lu

Desserts First Bakery

Michele’s Cookies

Victoria Sweets

Burnt Sugar

B True Essentials

Vera’s Jewelry Boutique

Chocolate San Jose

Victoria Rose Floral

ENKI Brewing

Each business is offering a featured item, that will also be included in the door prizes drawn each hour. When customers arrive at the market, they will be asked to sign in as part of our COVID-19 safety protocols. This sign-in will also automatically register patrons for the door prize drawings. Customers need not be present to win.

The marketplace is set up with safety in mind and will be following COVID-19 safety protocols. In addition to registration, shop stations will be spaced six feet apart; traffic flow will be one way through the market; and the number of people allowed in the market is limited to 28 visitors at time (2 per shop). Masks are required, and sanitizer stations will be set up at the entrance and exit.

“Victoria is an excellent destination for holiday shopping, great food and entertainment, without the large crowds you’ll find at the big box stores,” said Victoria Community & Economic Development Director Marty Doll. “In addition to the market, we’d love to encourage shoppers to visit all of our downtown shops and eateries. A special flyer will be available at the market registration table that will include highlights of the things all of our great downtown businesses have to offer.”

Matt Rosen, owner of The Bakerz Dozen, commented: “The Better Together market is such an amazing way for people to support local small businesses during these trying times. These small business owners are your friends, neighbors, and family members who support the local communities. They sponsor local sports teams, purchase gifts through school fund raisers, etc. The Better Together market will be the perfect way to bring the entire community together.”

Julie Huffcutt of Midwest Loud and Proud, described a variety of gift items offered: “We feature many handmade items, from Masks, Crocheted Ear Savers, Bracelets, Coasters (mug rugs), Book Marks, Crocheted Lanyards, Crocheted keychains, Crocheted mini candle wraps, lots of handmade jewelry, caps & candy bouquets.”

“We’ve gotten to know many local businesses who participated at Victoria’s Farmers Market and we wanted to show our appreciation to them for showing up week after week. We thought what better way to than to provide our space for them to gain exposure to more customers in our community. We truly believe that supporting each other is what makes us all better,” said Jeanne Arnst, ENKI Brewing Controller.

Important Information:

For more information on the Better Together Saturday Market and directions to ENKI Brewery and Taproom please visit http://www.enkibrewing.com/ or look for the event on Facebook @enkibrewing (https://www.facebook.com/ENKIBrewing/).

About ENKI Brewing

Since opening in the historic Victoria Creamery in 2013, ENKI Brewing has been an essential part of the local community. ENKI now occupies a 20,000 sq. ft. facility with a spacious taproom and events center overlooking the brewhouse. We seek to be #bettertogether by creating positive gathering spaces for nurturing friendships and by contributing to local non-profit causes aligned with our mission to make the world a friendlier place. We are inspired to brew beer that fosters communion, congregation, and conversation. We believe that experiences shared together lead to enduring friendships. And, we are committed to working together to make our beer the best it can be today and even better tomorrow.

About the City of Victoria

The City of Victoria is a growing suburban edge community, with more than 10,000 people calling it home (an increase of more than 2,500 residents since 2010). Victoria is known as the City of Lakes & Parks, with impressive natural features, walking, biking, hiking and recreational opportunities aplenty. At the heart of the community is Downtown Victoria, a small town downtown with big city amenities, including entertainment, boutique shops and a wide array of locally owned-and operated eateries. Learn more about the City of Victoria at https://www.ci.victoria.mn.us/.

