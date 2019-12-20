MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two students will be enjoying a dream Christmas, the Foundation for Ensuring Access and Equity announced today. On December 1, Grayson High School senior, Bre’an Moore, received a congratulatory email from Carleton College, ranked #7 on the 2020 US News and World Reports Liberal Arts College Rankings, offering her admission and a scholarship valued at over $280,000 over 4 years.



On December 16, St. Petersburg Collegiate High School International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme student, Sydney Soskin, logged into the University of Chicago’s student portal to check the status of her Early Decision Application. Sydney screamed and burst into tears when she read the words, “Congratulations! It is my pleasure to inform you that you have been admitted to the University of Chicago’s Class of 2024.” Sydney’s full scholarship financial aid award is valued at over $310,000 over 4 years.

Sydney’s lifetime of challenges continued into the college planning process. “Oh My God! I can’t believe it. Due to problems at my school, I missed the QuestBridge deadline and was devastated. However, Mr. and Mrs. Wynn pulled me together and kept me focused on developing a solid college list and game plan. They helped me with my essays, guided me in developing an academic resume, reviewed my Common Application, and supported me in developing the strongest possible application for UChicago. They assured me that Early Decision was my best chance of being offered admission and that I would be pleased with the financial aid award that UChicago would offer. If I did not get in, we had a back-up plan for other schools and for the Northeastern University Torch Scholars Program. When I read the letter in my student account, I called my mom and I took a screen shot and sent it to Mrs. Wynn. I still cannot stop crying. This is unbelievable.”

Wynn notes, “Through our online college planning curriculum, and partnerships with school districts and community-based organizations, we are able to provide comprehensive college planning guidance to hundreds of students like Bre’an and Sydney. Students from lower income backgrounds, first generation college students, and immigrant populations lack any meaningful understanding of planning their postsecondary pathways. Our goals are to guide students into finding the ‘right’ colleges and ‘right’ scholarships, avoid student loan debt, and achieve on-time degree attainment.”

On Saturday, December 21, 2019, from Noon – 2 p.m., 12 of the foundation’s former cohort students will return to appear on a Free College Panel Discussion at the Turner Chapel AME Church in Marietta, Georgia where they will share insight into their journeys, scholarships, and admission into top colleges across the country. Interested students should visit their website to learn more about their College Planning Cohorts and College Planning Boot Camps.

