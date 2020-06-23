LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mi Dentista Dental Clinic in collaboration with a mechanical engineering firm, HVAC Engineering, has set up the first known dental clinic in Los Angeles that uses Negative Pressure Environments to mitigate diseases like COVID-19, namely the disease associated with the SARS-Cov-2 virus.



Novel coronavirus, as the virus is frequently known, is believed to spread via droplets or aerosols produced from coughing, dental procedures, and breathing among others. Thus, the physical proximity between patients and dentists during a typical dental visit may benefit from additional care and attention.

Mi Dentista has set up elegantly-designed high-efficiency negative pressure dental units so that both droplets and aerosols may be rapidly eliminated via a high-speed vacuum. Each unit’s reverse flow fan is rated to evacuate up to 2100 CFM (cubic feet of air per minute) which means that the quiet, powerful system may replace the air around every dental unit every 20 seconds. In addition, due to the 6000 CFM rating of the multiple reverse flow fans, the air across the entire dental office may be replaced every 90 seconds. Most importantly, as you can see in the video below, the air around the treatment care area, namely the oral region where dental procedures are carried out, is being constantly replaced and refreshed without interruption.

The negative pressure approach is the same method that large, specialized hospitals use to prevent the transmission of many airborne pathogens like tuberculosis and measles in the form of negative pressure isolation rooms. Yet, without similar support, dentists and dental assistants may have a higher chance of becoming infected and transmitting the disease to others.

“Ventilation systems that provide air movement from a clean (DHCP workstation or area) to contaminated (clinical patient care area) flow direction should be installed…,” CDC COVID-19 Guidance for Dental Settings (Updated on May 19, 2020).

“Consider the use of a portable HEPA air filtration unit while the patient is actively undergoing, and immediately following, an aerosol-generating procedure. The use of these units will reduce particle count (including droplets) in the room….” “Consider the use of upper-room ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) as an adjunct to higher ventilation and air cleaning rates.”

The Mi Dentista dental team has also implemented other infection control methods recommended by the CDC and the American Dental Association including avoiding placing patients in an enclosed waiting room, no accompanying visitors, repeated disinfection of surfaces during the day, and frequently replacing masks, face shields, gowns, goggles, and gloves. The air evacuated from the dental environment also first goes through a high-efficiency pre-filter and then is treated with high-powered, UV-C radiation to destroy virus particles. While no approach completely and absolutely eliminates the risk of infection, these methods are believed to help reduce it.

“During this global pandemic, it is important that we help minimize the spread and cross-contamination of pathogens,” said Dr. Sadeghpour, Dentist, Mi Dentista Dental Clinic. “I am so proud that collaboration between medicine and engineering can identify and develop a possible solution for reducing the spread of infectious diseases so we can better protect patients and caregivers.”

Please call the office at 323-582-1999 to set up an appointment for general dentistry, aesthetic and/or orthodontics procedures. The dental clinic is located near downtown Los Angeles at 3826 Florence Avenue, Bell, CA 90201. Se habla Español.

About Mi Dentista and HVAC Engineering

Mi Dentista Dental Clinic has served the Los Angeles community with dental services as well as the My Dentist School for Dental Assistants covering topics such as infection control for more than 25 years. The clinic and the school are located at 3826 Florence Avenue, Bell, CA 90201 and can be reached at (323) 582-1999 or email info@rdaschool.com

Los Angeles-based HVAC Engineering has more than 30 years experience in mechanical engineering projects across California. The company consulted on this project, designed and installed the system, is available to assist other dental clinics for similar purposes and can be reached at (310) 430-1919.

