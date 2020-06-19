LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Exciting things are happening at FlexCare which is why they recently launched a rebranding campaign to help get the word out. As of June 15, the company logo changed slightly to reflect the company’s strength, capabilities, growth and emphasis on providing Digital Health solutions to the marketplace.



“Through research, market analysis and conversations with our clients and broker partners, we feel rebranding FlexCare better demonstrates our growth objectives, product expansion and development of new relationships,” Lee Shoemake, Principal, FlexCare, says. “This also allows us to be more competitive and to increase potential for our clients.”

Digital Health is one of the fastest-growing industries in the nation and FlexCare is working to ensure it stays on trend. Partners and clients will continue to enjoy benefits such as healthcare cost savings, reduced absenteeism, increased productivity and access to care – anytime, anywhere.

Changes to their products, online system, website, social media profiles and their new visual brand signature will occur seamlessly. Existing clients should expect business as usual. There will be no changes to the company’s commitment to professionalism and their expertise. Projects will continue to be executed with precision and dedication.

Using its proprietary, online administrative system and app, FlexCare offers multiple benefits – bundled or unbundled – and provides easy administration for employers and accessibility for members.

“As we implement these changes, we’d like to thank our loyal clients and partners for the confidence they have placed in FlexCare,” Shoemake says. “Without them, this would not be possible.”

FlexCare looks forward to embracing their new brand and showcasing their many services including: Telemedicine, Caregiver/Companion Support, TeleDentistry, Behavioral Health, Dermatology, Telespine and other valuable programs.

About FlexCare

FlexCare, LLC is a leading digital provider of online and on-demand healthcare delivery services to private and public employers, associations, brokers, school systems and more. By using Digital Health services instead of more expensive urgent care and ER visits, FlexCare cuts unnecessary costs and keeps members smiling (instead of waiting).

For more information, visit: http://flexcare.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlexCarePlus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexcare-telemedicine/?viewAsMember=true

Facebook: https://facebook.com/FlexCarePlus

Instagram: https://instagram.com/FlexCarePlus

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0618s2p-flexcare-new-300dpi.jpg

News Source: FlexCare