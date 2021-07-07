HONG KONG, July 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Millions of people around the world access tutorial videos to learn skills ranging from baking to mechanics. PearlMountain, a multimedia software development company launched in 2006, has expanded the functionality of its popular FlexClip video creation solution to include a tutorial video maker. Now anyone can make tutorial videos with customizable templates, animations, and over 1 million video and audio clips.

“Adding an online tutorial video maker to our suite of FlexClip tools significantly reduces the time and effort needed to produce a video,” said Lin Xiao, CEO and founder of FlexClip. “Users can transform text and images into animated tutorial videos for any audience. Don’t just tell audiences how to do – show them.”

Online tutorials are utilized for far more than furniture assembly instructions. They’re an important tool for educational purposes and sharing inspirational and motivational messages. Tutorial videos are equally beneficial for businesses to demonstrate how their products and services work. Social media influencers use them for makeup tutorials and brand awareness, but the vast number of video tutorials are made by people that simply like to help others.

Users of FlexClip tutorial video maker can choose a custom template, with complete control over every detail of the video tutorial creation process. Individuals can also choose to begin their tutorial video with a blank canvas and use their own digital assets. A special feature of this tutorial video maker is its built-in screen recorder, enabling users to directly record step-by-step actions using FlexClip and to edit the screencast without leaving the site.

Tutorial videos attract attention in a compelling way. FlexClip’s tutorial video maker allows individuals to add any combination of animations, arrows and text boxes, graphics, effects, logos, and voice overs, along with subtitles to reach a global audience. Users can quickly and easily make tutorial videos, without any special skill or training, and share it on social media, their website, or use it in marketing campaigns.

The addition of the tutorial video maker to FlexClip’s array of tools enables anyone to share their expertise, teach, inspire, motivate, or create brand awareness for their business. FlexClip is a powerful resource that individuals can try for themselves for free.

About FlexClip

FlexClip, a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, provides one-stop video services that help novice users and professionals make tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, social media videos, etc. with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.

