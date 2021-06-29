HONG KONG, June 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PearlMountain, a multimedia software development company, has introduced a powerful trailer maker solution within its FlexClip video creation platform. With just a few clicks, anyone can craft captivating and professional trailers for any need.

“The easy-to-use trailer maker from FlexClip is another way that we’re simplifying the video production process,” said PearlMountain Founder, Lin Xiao. “Anyone can make a really cool movie trailer or tease a video for upcoming projects in just three steps.”

The FlexClip trailer maker contains an extensive library of templates ranging from those for films, TV shows and video games to books, webinars and YouTube. Users can add their own personal touches with over 1 million royalty-free music and high-quality photos and videos. It’s easy to include animations, logos, voice overs and export HD videos to social media. Users can also create their projects from scratch if they desire.

The FlexClip trailer maker provides drag-and-drop ease and users are in complete control of the editing process. Anyone has the power to see their unique vision come to life right in their browser. With a single click, users can download their finished videos.

The trailer maker is an important promotional tool for writers, video game publishers, independent filmmakers and music artists that can be used in multiple ways and on a myriad of platforms to reach target markets. It’s equally advantageous for social media influencers, webinar producers and business owners that want to monetize their projects, products, events, and expertise.

The FlexClip trailer maker by PearlMountain is revolutionizing the way that individuals promote themselves, their projects and reach others around the world. It is a one-stop resource for creating professional looking trailers with just a few clicks. Users can immediately experience the possibilities for themselves by trying the online trailer maker for free.

About FlexClip

FlexClip, a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, provides one-stop video services that help novice users and professionals create video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, tutorials, and social media videos with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.flexclip.com/ or connect with FlexClip on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

