SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering Inc. the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of precision fluid control solutions is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio to include the FSF Smooth Flow technology application module to interface with a variety of Fluid Metering pumps.



As today’s OEM Life Sciences market focuses more and more on microfluidic technology, the requirement to be able to achieve non-pulsating metered precision liquid transfer has become very important. With single dispense functionality, the FSF Smooth Flow technology application module alters the flow of a pump by adjusting the speed of the motor throughout a rotation for accurate and repeatable dosing.

Fluid Metering’s intuitive FSF Smooth Flow technology application module is a state-of-the-art algorithm that determines the optimal motion profile needed to produce a continuous flow for pulse free liquid movement. The design has a number of benefits. It instantly transforms into a near linear and constant flow over an extended flow range with minimal ripples critical for generating high quality and performance optimizing the efficiency of the fluidic system.

“The product development team here at Fluid Metering continues to listen to our customers’ needs and turn these needs into solutions. The FSF Smooth Flow technology application module is an excellent example of turning a need into a solution. I’m also excited, as this new technology is a break from looking at mechanical ways to improve our pumps and leveraging hardware and software further to enhance the performance of our already robust ceramic pumps. The FSF Smooth Flow opens up new pump control possibilities that will enable life science leaders to push the boundaries of their microfluidic and liquid handling systems,” said Robert Morin, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Fluid Metering Inc.

Fluid Metering Inc. pioneered the first patented valve-less rotating and reciprocating piston metering pump concept delivering pumping excellence and precise fluid control for Laboratory, Industrial, Process and OEM applications. Fluid Metering’s Engineering Team incorporates over 60 years of OEM design experience to meet specific customer and application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!

