NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Foley Group, Inc. and Convergence Partners, Inc., announced today the completion of the merger of their companies to offer the electrical industry a unified resource for virtually all their products, services, and design needs. The merged business will operate under the Convergence Partners brand.

“Convergence now represents over 210+ manufacturers including Hubbell Lighting, Lutron, and Legrand,” Convergence president, Peter Kurtz said. “The availability of Lighting, Electrical Materials, Audio Visual automation, Shades and Furnishings from one resource is unprecedented within the market niche in this territory,” said Kurtz.

“Helping customers solve problems more effectively and efficiently is a top priority,” said executive vice president, Scott Denney, “and our combined number of account managers and product experts will help ensure streamlined interactions for architects, electrical engineers, lighting designers, electrical contractors, distributors, and end users as well,” he continued.

Mark Denney, vice president projects and quotations stated, “Our industry partners will realize the convenience of accessing high-quality, technologically-advanced products, and appreciate the specialized proven expertise that ensures customers at all levels are well-equipped to readily implement the best possible solutions so the goals of everyone involved come to fruition.”

About Foley Group, Inc.

Founded in 1961, Foley Group, Inc. is a manufacturer’s representative agency with an emphasis on lighting sales within the electrical industry, primarily serving the new construction market, lighting retrofits, and energy saving upgrades.

The company is widely recognized as the leader throughout Kansas and Western Missouri.

Foley Group’s headquarters is in Kansas City, Kansas, with a regional office in Wichita, Kansas.

About Convergence Partners, Inc.

Incorporated in 2014, Convergence represents quality manufacturers, and provide service solutions within four focused divisions. We have a family-first culture and operate with a humble reputation built on ethical business practices that foster long-term relationships.

Based in North Kansas City, Missouri, the territory Convergence covers is Western Missouri and all of Kansas, with a regional office in Springfield, Missouri. In addition, the Audio-Visual channel spans a four-state territory including Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Company Website: https://ConvergeRep.com/

