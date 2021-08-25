FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Emerging auto dealership Fontana Hyundai announces the ribbon cutting of their brand-new facility located in Fontana, California, in San Bernardino County on August 27, 2021. In attendance will be Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren as well as members of the Chamber of Commerce.

Official Hyundai auto dealership Fontana Hyundai will open the doors of their brand-new, state-of-the-art facility for a soft opening on August 27, 2021. They will then host a grand opening event that will begin on Friday, September 3 from 10 am to 8 pm and will continue through Monday, September 6. This grand opening event will feature a food truck provided by TK Burgers, and attendance by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren to help the Fontana community celebrate the exciting opening of this all-new official Hyundai auto dealership.

At their grand opening event, Fontana Hyundai will be showing off their expansive lineup of both all-new and used Hyundai models—including the all-electric Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV, the adventurous Hyundai Veloster sports car, the new Hyundai Palisade SUV, and many more models. This official Hyundai auto dealership will also be hosting multiple exciting giveaways and offering special deals to all of their valued customers who show up to their grand opening event.

The customer service-focused team at Fontana Hyundai is excited to help drivers navigate the entire car-buying process and prioritizes offering courteous, respectful, and pressure-free assistance to all of their valued customers. Fontana Hyundai will offer a variety of flexible financing options for new and used vehicles and will keep a consistent inventory of the safest, highest-performing, most economic, and most stylish used and new models in Hyundai’s vehicle lineup on their lot. Their dealership lot will also be home to a service bay that offers maintenance services, repairs, and part replacements for all Hyundai vehicles by qualified, experienced, and friendly technicians.

Fontana Hyundai is thrilled to be opening the doors of their brand-new facility in the upcoming weeks. They invite everyone in the city of Fontana and its surrounding areas throughout San Bernardino County to join them in celebration of the opening of their brand-new facility at the soft opening on Friday August 27 and at their grand opening event, which will begin on September 3 and last through September 6, 2021.

