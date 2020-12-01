ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that Founder and CEO Brent Chandler has been named a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter for a second consecutive year. The list honors executives, product leaders and technology professionals bringing the latest digital lending technology to market for their mortgage and real estate clients.

Chandler was recognized for driving innovation and challenging the status quo at FormFree, an award-winning provider of lending technologies setting industry standards for simplicity, accuracy and safety. Under Chandler’s direction, FormFree has pioneered the effort to modernize and democratize credit decisioning with its AccountChek® and Passport™ products used by millions of consumers and thousands of lenders, including over 60% of the industry’s top-50 lenders.

In the last 12 months alone, FormFree has announced new partnerships with Blue Sage and Ocrolus, enhanced its integration with Encompass Consumer Connect and earned a new patent for its proprietary technology. Currently, Chandler is working to bring FormFree’s Passport™ all-in-one verification service to the blockchain. By enabling on-demand access to consumers’ tokenized ATP information — including asset, employment, identity, income, credit and public records data retrieved directly from financial institutions and other authoritative sources — FormFree hopes to make mortgage underwriting even speedier while improving access to credit for low- and middle-income families in accordance with the OCC’s Project REACh.

“Making loans simpler and safer for everyone is our philosophy. To accomplish that, we’ve built trusted financial solutions that are more intuitive and responsive than the industry’s legacy technologies,” said Chandler. “Our products are enhancing the lending experience for all people, and we will continue to challenge convention into the future.”

“Our Tech Trendsetters award recognizes a group of leaders who were critical to the outstanding performance of housing and real estate during this pandemic, finding innovative solutions when everything changed on a dime,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “We’re very proud to celebrate their achievements and honor the impact they’ve had at such a crucial time.”

The 2020 HW Tech Trendsetters will be profiled in the December/January issue of HousingWire magazine. Winners were selected by a panel of HousingWire editors and reporters based on their accomplishments and professional success over the last 12 months. The complete list of HW Tech Trendsetters can be found online at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-housingwire-2020-tech-trendsetters/.

About FormFree:

FormFree is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport are building a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by encouraging lenders to view borrower ability to pay (ATP) more holistically. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

Twitter: @RealFormFree @HousingWire #hwtechtrendsetters #mortgageindustry #fintech

News Source: FormFree