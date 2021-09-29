ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced it will be the returning host and sponsor of the second annual Heroes Golf Classic, which will be held on October 29, 2021, at Château Élan Winery and Resort in Braselton, Georgia. Proceeds from this event will benefit the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance and preparedness education to communities affected by disaster.

The Heroes Golf Classic welcomes both companies and individuals to support humanitarian work done by the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia by registering to play or sponsoring the event. Participants may request that their contributions specifically be allocated to Hurricane Ida relief.

“For decades, the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia has been a bastion of support connecting Athens-area communities with resources and services to weather hardships — from hurricanes to a public health pandemic,” says FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “It is a great privilege to bring our partners and neighbors together to raise money for an organization that strengthens our community each and every day.”

Chateau Elan is a luxury meeting destination nestled in the North Georgia foothills just 40 minutes outside of Atlanta. Lauded for its 45 holes of championship golf, full-production winery, European health spa and world-class amenities, the 3,500-acre resort provides warm southern hospitality along with beautiful views akin to the French countryside.

“For a second year, FormFree has stepped up to support its community by organizing a fun, open-air event that gives us a chance to safely connect over a great cause,” said Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. “We invite everyone to spread the word about the event. This year there are many opportunities for those who are unable to attend to contribute to our mission.”

FormFree has a longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia and was recently named the chapter’s Corporate Blood Sponsor of the Year. Director of Marketing Sarah Crossley and Account Manager Laura Graben are co-chairs of the chapter’s Young Professionals Advisory Board. Chandler has served on the organization’s board of directors since 2017.

Participation in the second annual Heroes Golf Classic will help fund continuing efforts to carry out the Red Cross mission in Northeast Georgia despite the COVID-19 environment, provide assistance to communities devastated by Hurricane Ida and facilitate blood drives.

To register for the event, visit https://cegc-2021americanredcross-heroesgolfclas.golfgenius.com/register.

Those who are unable to attend the Heroes Golf Classic can support the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia by making a donation at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people’s true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReissueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit https://www.redcross.org/ or http://www.cruzrojaamericana.org/.

Twitter: @RealFormFree @GARedcross @NEGAARC #HeroesGolfClassic

News Source: FormFree