FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fort Worth-based company United States Mask is on a mission to make the holidays a little brighter and safer for community members who need it the most. At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, the United States Mask team will donate more than a thousand N95 particulate respirators to the Salvation Army of North Texas. With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the company is making sure that Salvation Army volunteers and children and families in need have the best protection available.



PHOTO CAPTION: United States Mask, based in Fort Worth, is giving more than a thousand new N95 masks to the Salvation Army of North Texas.

The integrity of the product they are giving is of utmost importance to United States Mask co-founders John Bielamowicz and David Baillargeon. Their N95 respirator is certified by the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The product is also sourced and made exclusively in the United States, eliminating reliance on overseas supply chains. Using state-of-the-art technology and custom machinery, the N95 masks are part of the founders’ commitment to bring manufacturing of personal protective equipment back to the U.S.

Built on the idea that masks should be made in America for Americans, Bielamowicz and Baillargeon started their company in April of 2020 when the pair saw that a limited supply of PPE was forcing healthcare personnel, first responders and front-line workers to reuse N95 respirators that had been imported from around the world. Finding the situation unacceptable, the business partners set out on a mission to ensure that individuals have access to N95s that are trustworthy and dependable.

“This is a difficult time for many people, and organizations like the Salvation Army are still continuing with their mission,” said Baillargeon. “This donation is just a small way we can help to make sure these brave women and men are able to stay safe during this holiday season.”

Purchasing options for United States Mask’s N95 particulate respirators are available in quantities suitable for both small and large organizations. For more information or to place an order, visit https://www.unitedstatesmask.com/.

Media Contact:

Stacey Kole

Branded Pros

480.221.5818

stacey@brandedpros.com

News Source: United States Mask