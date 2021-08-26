PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thinkzilla Consulting today announced that The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is fulfilling its mission to educate and support the growth of minority owned businesses by introducing the free United Diversity Business Summit to Arizona on Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The event will bring together a selection of business experts and CEOs sharing innovative approaches and best practices to improve Arizona’s economic growth outcomes with minority business owners and entrepreneurs.

The theme of the all-day summit is “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem,” with workshops on mentoring minority entrepreneurs, accessing capital and more. The summit is designed as a recovery mechanism to grow small and medium businesses and provide opportunities to support diversification and inclusion initiatives.

“The United Diversity Business Summit is designed to be an avenue for minority entrepreneurs and avant-garde companies to make a mark and propel to new heights, access opportunities, and build the businesses for the communities they live in,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, founder of Millionaire Mastermind Academy and CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group. “We are proud of the partnerships we created with the distinguished list of speakers and look forward to sharing their expertise with the Arizona business community.”

The event programming was designed to address topics that directly impact minority business owners and entrepreneurs. Chris Camacho, president and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council will lead a conversation titled “The Road to Economic Recovery” sharing innovative business practices and pivot techniques that empower innovation in entrepreneurship. Marcy Tibbs, financial specialist with Country Financial will host the workshop, “Taking Control: Financial Challenges Women Face” addressing topics like the importance of credit and maximizing social security benefits to help women strengthen their financial futures. Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority will lead the workshop “Arizona’s Exciting Economic Vitality Is Just Beginning” discussing the rapidly growing economic development of Arizona. Through these workshops, speakers will highlight innovative approaches and best practices that corporations and entrepreneurs can take to improve economic diversity.

Additional workshop topics at the summit include: Entrepreneur Start-up Lab for Students hosted by ASU, Empower Minority Entrepreneurs through Mentorship, Diversity in the Workplace, RFP/Sales Contracts with the State of Arizona, The Power of Capital, Information on How to Create an Effective Capability Statement, Intelligent Automation Driving Industry Transformation, Measuring D&I

Initiatives and more. By spotlighting best practices and promising approaches, attendees will leave the Summit with new tools and a new paradigm for growth that adapts to a dynamic global marketplace.

“We are so pleased to be part of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy’s United Diversity Business Summit 2021 because MMA founder Dr. Velma Trayham has the vision, experience, and skills to bring entrepreneurs together for greater impact in Arizona, as she has done nationally,” said Ji Mi Choi, vice president of ASU’s Knowledge Enterprise and Founding Executive Director of ASU’s Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute. “The nonprofit mission of MMA and the business acumen and network they bring to the summit is a force multiplier for entrepreneurs.”

The full list of esteemed speakers includes: Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority; Dr. Velma Trayham, founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy and CEO of Thinkzilla; Robin Reed, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona; Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council; David Ortega, Mayor of Scottsdale; President and CEO of Blaylock Van; Eric Standifer, President and Art Hamilton, founder of the Art Hamilton Group.

To register for The United Diversity Business Summit, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/united-diversity-business-summit-tickets-157093505905

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. More than 5000 women have been mentored through our minority business development programs. For more information visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/.

