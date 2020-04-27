SEATTLE, Wash., April 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LIQUI MOLY today announced it has partnered to provide motor oil to Seattle area repair shops for free oil changes to more than 150 area healthcare professionals.



LIQUI MOLY, a global motor oil and additive company based in Germany, has a history of being involved in its communities from motorsport to continued support and education for the many automotive shops providing its products.

“We are pleased to make a difference where and how we can,” explained LIQUI MOLY USA/Canada CEO, Sebastian Zelger. “These healthcare professionals are making significant sacrifices and commitments devoting countless hours and days to saving so many people’s lives. At the very least, hopefully this will relieve them of one stress that might encroach in their busy lives. The last thing we’d want is a devoted healthcare professional not able to make it to his or her responsibilities because of car trouble. An oil change—something statistically many will need during this crisis—can help avoid that.”

The average age of vehicles on the road today is around eleven years. Many of these cars require oil changes every 5,000 miles. Seattle area workers commute an average of 50 minutes roundtrip each day—often at speeds averaging as low as 21mph—and the average driver puts 1,000 miles per month on their cars. Unless a driver got his or her oil changed the first two months of the year, chances are they will need one soon.

“We see how hard the healthcare workers are working and dealing with so much stress during this time,” explained Blake Walker, Owner of Central Automotive in Kent, Wwashington. “We’ve grown over the years not just because of our automotive skills, but because of the relationships we’ve built with our customers and wonderful partners like LIQUI MOLY. Our customers are like family to us and if they need help, we’re here for them. This is the best way we could think to help them out right now.”

Central Automotive is a full-service Automotive Repair and service center and has been serving South King County for 25 years.

Through this program, LIQUI MOLY and Central Automotive will be contributing more than 150 oil services and interior disinfection services to the healthcare community. To take advantage of this program, employees at Valley Medical will call Central Automotive and schedule an appointment. Upon presenting their employee ID, they would get a free LIQUI MOLY oil change, interior vehicle disinfection service, and free ozone treatment.

About LIQUI MOLY

With around 4,000 items, LIQUI MOLY offers a global, uniquely broad range of automotive chemicals: Motor oils and additives, greases and pastes, sprays and car care, glues and sealants. Founded in 1957, LIQUI MOLY develops and produces exclusively in Germany. There it is the undisputed market leader for additives and is repeatedly voted the best oil brand. The company sells its products in more than 120 countries and generated € 569 million in sales in 2019. Learn more: https://www.liqui-moly.com/

