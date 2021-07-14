LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For UN World Youth Skills Day, celebrated July 15, the Church of Scientology International provides skills training resources for mentors, nonprofits and community programs to help youth improve their ability to learn new skills and survive in today’s competitive and challenging world. These are available free of charge on the Scientology website at Scientology.org/courses.



According to the United Nations, youth employment fell 8.7 percent in 2020, and “young people aged 15-24 have been even more severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis than adults.” This underscores the importance of World Youth Skills Day, celebrated annually since 2014.

In alignment with the purpose of this UN day, to “celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship,” the Church of Scientology International shares this free training. Available in 18 languages, these courses are based on technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard to improve the quality of life.

Youth face different challenges in developing countries than those living in centers of commerce and industry, but no matter the culture or environment, these are basic skills to help youth succeed.

Each is introduced with a brief video that previews the skills covered in the course.

They can be viewed on the Scientology website, Scientology.org/courses, and the Scientology Network at Scentology.tv.

There are 19 courses in all on the Scientology website, but those that relate most to forwarding the goals of World Youth Skills Day cover:

Students move through courses at their own pace. Course materials are also integrated within the online course, and all are available free of charge. Anyone needing assistance with course assignments is welcome to contact the online course supervisor using a “Need help?” button.

“The Tools for the Workplace course was a great experience,” wrote one student on completion of the course. “It was certainly a powerful read. It helped me realize that I could very easily overcome confusion, and better familiarize myself with and utilize any kind of machine or object I may be working with.”

The Communication Course helped another student learn to “look for signs in other people that say they don’t understand, and how to communicate properly so they will understand… So many people think that if they’re talking, they’re communicating, but there’s so much more to it.”

“Now I have much more understanding of my working environment and I can also help others,” said yet another student.

Each of these courses on Scientology.org is based on technology developed by L. Ron Hubbard for bringing about positive change in the conditions of an individual’s life. None of these courses depend on beliefs or faith. In Scientology, the emphasis is squarely on an exact application of its principles toward the improvement of one’s life and the world in which we live.

The founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader.

