PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In response to worldwide demand, FreeStylus has launched a first of its kind patent-pending 100% recyclable, single-use stylus designed to eliminate direct human contact with public technology surfaces. The FreeStylus works seamlessly with all touch screens and physical buttons, enabling businesses to provide a simple sanitary touch-free experience to the public.



PHOTO CAPTION: The FreeStylus works seamlessly with all touch screens and physical buttons.

FreeStylus Founder and CEO, Scott Wasser states, “Many organizations are attempting to solve for concerns around Covid-19 community spread related to interactions with public technology surfaces, by implementing technical solutions that most Americans are not comfortable using. ‘Touch-free’ does not have to be high-tech.”

According to a recent report published by Comscore, only 16% of North American smartphone users have made proximity mobile payment transactions.

Wasser further states, “FreeStylus has created a more inclusive solution crafted with the larger population in mind, especially those most at risk to the COVID-19 virus. FreeStylus is an incredibly low-tech solution that solves a huge societal problem.”

FreeStylus is launching its solution with select large retailers, restaurant brands, banking institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies, transportation, gaming, grocery, and hospitality companies, with general product availability mid-3rd quarter 2020.

FreeStylus manufactures a 100% recyclable, single-use stylus for the public that serves as an alternative method of touch on any touch-interactive surface or physical button. Our mission is to restore consumer confidence and slow the spread of viruses, bacteria, and dangerous pathogens.

