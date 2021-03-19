COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Westerwood (formerly Friendship Village Columbus) is launching its new brand this week. While the name will change, the commitment to excellence for their Senior Living community will continue with the same great top-rated team, same non-profit status, and the same friendly residents.

“We are excited to start this journey of reinvention and share our vision for the future,” said Lisa Burkhart, Executive Director at Friendship Village Columbus (now Westerwood). “We have provided a complete lifestyle and service to seniors in Columbus for 40+ years. As we honor our past and look to a bright future, we will remain that same great retirement community with the same friendly culture and leadership team.”

Burkhart added, “And we will transition ourselves to appeal to the modern elder – the baby boomers who are looking for lifestyle rich amenities and bigger homes.”

The FutureFest Virtual launch party to celebrate the new brand is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 1 p.m. Visit http://westerwoodfestival.org/ or call 614-245-3931 for details and to RSVP.

“When I was first introduced to Friendship Village Columbus (now Westerwood), my first impression was that it would have been the perfect place for my parents to live – truly live – the later chapters of their lives,” said Eleanor Biddulph, Board Chairperson for Westerwood.

“The residents and staff have formed a true community; one that is welcoming, active, caring and committed. I feel this with every conversation, at every event and with every person. As we look forward to this exciting new chapter in our history, it is those deep connections that will support our continued excellence,” Biddulph added.

As a top-rated Life Care Community, Westerwood will continue to raise the bar on their commitment to residents and plans are in the works to provide more outdoor amenities and lifestyle comforts. Great new additions include: six brand new garden cottage homes (in feasibility planning) with a private patio and garage; new outdoor amenities like a bocce ball court, fire pit, outdoor dining, and seating and more; and table service in the dining room with new menus and food options.

Westerwood offers free virtual events: Work-it Wednesday Fitness, Book Club, and classes about life care. Visit https://explorefriendshipvillage.org/events/ for details.

ABOUT WESTERWOOD:

Westerwood, formally Friendship Village Columbus, is a 23-acre, scenic retirement community just off the beaten path and minutes from downtown Westerville and Otterbein University. The active resident community loves lifelong learning, artistic pursuits, exercising, giving back, and connecting with nature. Westerwood is the only true nonprofit Life Care community near Westerville and offers a top-rated, full continuum of care, including a Life Care Contract to provide predictable monthly living expenses regardless of care levels needed.

Rooted in the northeast side of Columbus since 1978, this wooded oasis offers restaurant-quality dining cooked from scratch, wellness classes with a personal trainer, an arts studio, a woodshop, and gardens in a friendly atmosphere where ageless spirits can indulge their curiosity. Westerwood is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit community. They were ranked as a 2020 Choice community by the Holleran Group in recognition of an exemplary culture of resident engagement.

Learn more at: http://liveatwesterwood.org/.

News Source: Westerwood