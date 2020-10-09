MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Garage Door Repair Services Minneapolis, a renowned garage door repair Minneapolis company, has recently announced its decision to reduce the prices of various garage door services to help customers cope better with the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, known for its wide range of garage door services, has taken the bold decision to announce price cuts and generous discounts to help home and business owners during this tough time. With a considerable customer base in Minneapolis that includes residents and businesses, the company’s decision is a treat for garage owners and those looking to install new garages.

While the company gained massive popularity as a reliable commercial garage door repair Minneapolis company, it has since expanded its service to include residential clients, opener servicing, remote programming, gates servicing, and emergency services, among others. With its decision to offer hefty discounts even as businesses worldwide struggle to cope with the global economic crisis, Garage Door Repair Services Minneapolis has once again proved that it is a customer-friendly company that puts the customer above all else.

Garage Door Repair Services Minneapolis provides a wide range of garage door services, including, instant repairs, new installations, regular maintenance, model conversions, and emergency services, to name a few. In addition to servicing garage doors, the company also services gates for both residential and commercial clients. The company’s technicians are professionally trained to service all models of garage doors, including, but not limited to, overhead, sectional, roll-up, side-hinged, canopy, and automatic.

Melanie Welch, a senior customer relations manager of the emergency garage door repair Minneapolis company, said, “Our technicians have years of experience in dealing with a variety of garage door brands such as Craftsman, LiftMaster, Genie, Sears, and Chamberlain, to name a few. We offer the most comprehensive garage door repair Minneapolis MN service at affordable rates. We have not only reduced the prices of our services but also announced handsome discounts. To further help customers save money, the company will be offering parts replacement services at low costs for a limited period.”

