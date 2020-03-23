MISSOULA, Mont., March 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Garden City Plumbing & Heating today announces their partnership with the United Way of Missoula County. In response to the fallout of the COVID-19 virus, the United Way has set up a COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Since their founding in 1985, Garden City has prided itself on being a local and family-owned company.



To help further support the local community through these trying times, Garden City Plumbing and Heating has decided to donate (until further notice) 1% of every HVAC service call to support the United Way’s Emergency Assistance Fund.

“We are Garden City. Yes, we are Garden City Plumbing & Heating; but, we are a part of The Garden City (Missoula),” says Bill Schaff, President at Garden City Plumbing & Heating. “We are all in this together, and we will do everything possible to support our community to get through this tough time.”

All donations to United Way of Missoula County’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund will support:

Service workers temporarily out of work or working greatly reduced hours

People without health care or access to health care

Trusted non-profit partners that work closely with populations most at risk

If you have any HVAC service needs and would like to contact Garden City, or would like to learn how to donate directly, visit https://gardencitycares.com/donate.

About Garden City Plumbing & Heating:

Garden City Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the residents and businesses of Missoula, Montana since 1985. As a family-owned and operated business, their focus is ensuring the reliability, comfort, and safety of their customer’s plumbing and HVAC systems. Over the years, they have built an outstanding reputation for customer service and excellence in their work.

