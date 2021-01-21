TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Garden Light LED announces their Micro Series fixtures designed to project powerful light from a small source in areas like stairs and steps, discrete overhangs, handrails, trees, potted plants, water features, and garden landscapes. Available in five different beam patterns, the Micro Series fixtures are miniature, measuring only 1.3 inches (w) x 1.5 inches (l) x 0.5 inches (h) – smaller than a matchbook.



The Owl projects a long, oblong beam pattern, while the Tiger Eye produces a rectangular beam, the Ram provides a V-shaped beam, and the Rock projects its beam forward and down. The original Micro Max provides a standard flood output.

Garden Light LED will be holding a live informational webinar this Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET on the Micro Series variations. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5378575999249640717

To ensure precision and consistency in production, they are manufactured using CNC machining – a process that relies on computer-controlled machines in the fabrication of components.

All five Micro Series fixtures are IP68-rated – meaning they are dust-tight and can be immersed in water.

Learn more: https://gardenlightled.com/outdoor/outdoor-landscape-lighting/specialty-lights-and-outdoor-living-spaces/

“Garden Light LED offers an array of unique size fixtures, including the Micro Series, that allow our partners to solve problems in the field that other manufacturers haven’t thought about,” said Michelle Mueller, co-owner and cofounder of Garden Light LED.

Founded in 1996, Garden Light LED’s aim is to diversify their revenue through an expanded portfolio of products, penetrate untapped markets, and deliver custom solutions with thoughtfulness, agility, and confidence.

“We look for people who really have a passion for landscape lighting and we support them,” said Reto Mueller, co-owner and cofounder. “We have a motto here: ‘By watering others, we water ourselves.’”

About Garden Light LED

Garden Light LED is a relationship-based company that creates high quality, innovative, and environmentally sensitive landscape lighting products designed to improve the lives of their partners. Garden Light LED fixtures are engineered, designed, and assembled in the United States. The company’s values center on customer service, high quality craftsmanship, and supporting their employees.

Learn more: https://gardenlightled.com/

