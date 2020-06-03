SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A memorial bust of George Floyd will be available to everyone supporting the Black Lives Matter protests all over the globe. The George Floyd memorial bust, which is currently online for virtual viewing, can also be 3D printed at local libraries, maker spaces, colleges, and community networks of individuals with 3D printers. The 3D printing file is available for free at Sketchfab and is a presentation of love from the sculptors to the Floyd family and protesters at large, announced Cory Allen Contemporary Art.



The memorial bust, modeled after a photo of George Floyd, which has been the source of many community murals, depicts a strong and gentle man. It was created by the father-and-son team of sculptors, Daniel and Rodman Edwards.

“While protesting is pivotal, there are plenty of other effective modes of activism,” said Rodman Edwards, “we agreed that using our talents was the best way we could show our support.”

3D printing is a service many local libraries are making available to the public and websites like 3D Printing Media Network provide listings of libraries with 3D printers as well as maker spaces. “There is an active 3D printing community and many of those people are staying at home and social distancing, unable to join the protests, but wishing to show their support – they can 3D print a memorial portrait of George Floyd at home, and post images or video of the bust for online vigils through social media,” said Daniel Edwards.

“The memorial bust of George Floyd puts power into the peoples’ hands. For the first time in history, individuals have the right to choose who they wish to memorialize forever. This is a step in the right direction and will hopefully set about a trend in civic artworks,” said Rodman Edwards.

Daniel and Rodman Edwards are sculptors who reside outside of San Francisco. Their work can be viewed at https://HipHopAllStars.Art.

The Memorial Bust for George Floyd will be available for virtual viewing and download at https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/george-floyd-memorial-bust-0c4f918e8e16463e8d5de92bc49a9f23

