ATLANTA, Ga., April 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many mental health practices are being forced to close their doors to patients. These closures are causing even more anxiety and stress. United Behavioral Health Solutions (UBHS, Inc.) is happy to report that it continues to see patients via its telehealth services during a time when they likely need it most.



And, the news gets even better. According to The American Psychiatric Association, “The use of video-based telepsychiatry helps meet patients’ needs for convenient, affordable and readily-accessible mental health services.” It also cites growing evidence that telepsychiatry leads to improved outcomes and higher patient satisfaction ratings. As a result, policy makers, payers and providers are increasingly considering ways to implement and use it.

“Thanks to our mental telehealth services, there has been no disruption to current services and care and we can help new patients in need too. Our model allows us to help patients meet their specific challenges – anytime, anywhere,” Michael Coleman, CEO, UBHS, says.

While the primary focus during this pandemic has been maintaining physical wellness, mental health cannot be overlooked.

“In fact, during times of social isolation, existing mental health conditions can be heightened and new ones may occur. We’re here for everyone from adults to kids who have nowhere to go,” Coleman says.

UBHS is able to take same-day or next-day appointments and has a built-in Internet-based technology platform that makes connecting with a mental health expert easy and stress free. It also accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most major insurance plans.

In addition to working with individuals, UBHS also works directly with correction facilities, nursing homes, private practices, community service boards, crisis stabilization units, schools and inpatient hospitals. It serves patient populations in Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky.

For more information, visit: https://www.ubhsinc.com/

About UBHS

UBHS specializes in telepsychiatry and psychotherapy to provide quick and convenient access to a broader community where provider access is limited. It was founded by a group of caring medical and mental health professionals who are passionate about helping people with emotional/behavioral problems.

Together, they set their goals to build a business to provide a cost effective, high quality and sustainable solution to healthcare. Its highly-trained, diverse and seasoned staff includes psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors.

All of its physicians and clinicians are board certified, licensed and carefully screened and trained to work across a technology platform that is highly secured, Internet-based and HIPAA compliant.

MEDIA CONTACT:

AJ Norris

of UBHS, Inc.

+1-404-445-5758

anorris@ubhsinc.com

News Source: United Behavioral Health Solutions