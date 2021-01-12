PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bel Essence (belessence.com), the natural skin care company making effective anti-aging products and moisturizers, launches a natural anti-aging lip balm collection in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bel Essence created a natural soft gloss lip balm ( https://tinyurl.com/yxu3osxf ) that focuses on repair and hydration. Most lip balms are primarily wax providing a protective layer on the lip, but not improving the skin’s health. Bel Essence combines five natural butters and oils with beeswax for a lip balm that repairs damaged skin and deeply hydrates lips to make them soft, healthy and kissable in time for your quarantine Valentine’s celebration.

The soft gloss lip balm comes in gloss only as well as five tints that give a hint of color to enhance your natural lip skin tone. Even the tint is natural, combining cranberry, beetroot and cocoa powders in the balm.

The lip balm may be used alone, or with your preferred lip color to keep lips hydrated and soft no matter what product you use. The Bel Essence lip balm adds a gloss to your lips, and the natural powders provide gentle exfoliation on application and dissolve into the balm, tinting your lips. Bel Essence will get your lips healthy and soft for Valentine’s Day.

Bel Essence is a skin care company making highly effective skin care products from natural and organic ingredients based on a simple principle – nutrition for the skin.

“I launched the company after a decade research, personal testing, and seeing permanent, healthy results,” said the company founder. “Natural ingredients rich in vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, give your skin the building blocks it needs to be healthy and naturally anti-aging. Natural and organic oils have been known for centuries for their effectiveness in reducing fine lines and wrinkles and hydrating skin for firm, smooth, glowing skin.”

Bel Essence combines natural ingredients, researched for their nutritional properties, to deliver the best nutrition to skin. Bel Essence skin care is natural and organic, certified cruelty free, made in the U.S., vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free, and very effective in repairing and rejuvenating skin.

