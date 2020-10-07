SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vibrant Green for Vibrant Peace and Vernon Dental Specialties pulled together with 911Biocare to show their gratitude and appreciation to the heroic firefighters who are effortlessly fighting to tame the Eldorado and Bobcat fires.

When COVID-19 struck San Bernardino County, businesses and food banks closed their doors causing a panic throughout the city. The owner of a Green Chrysler 300 took action and navigated the streets entering into different communities with a car full of emergency supplies, such as surgical mask, sanitizer, water, toilet paper and food assuring the people, aid was near and available. His selfless acts have never dwindled in light of the pandemic spearheading a movement to advocate and support our firefighters.

Eugene Weems, the owner of the Green Chrysler 300, has been recognized as being a strong pillar of the community, from feeding the homeless, supporting small businesses, mentoring young adults and our youth, to giving out companionship baskets to the elderly in San Bernardino County.

Weems is the Founder and CEO of Vibrant Green for Vibrant Peace a nonprofit organization. Eugene and a few of his local business partners are doing what they do best and that is giving back to the community. Only this time Vibrant Green for Vibrant Peace and Vernon Dental Specialties wanted to support the firefighters by acknowledging their hard work and efforts to tame the horrific fires happening in southern California.

This has been such a tragic time for the firefighters, working in extreme heat and in the process, losing a team member in the mist of it all. What is greater than showing their love and cherishing the firefighters by providing bags of hope filled with tee shirts, free dental care certificates, IV hydration bag gift cards, and other items to show thanks to all the fire fighters who work non-stop to preserve, save the property of the residents and keep the community safe.

Eugene Weems is an advocate for the unjust, and fight for “equal rights for all.”

To learn more about Vibrant Green for Vibrant Peace please visit, https://vg4vp.org/

