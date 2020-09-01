LANSDALE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based real estate appraisal management software, is proud to announce that its COO, Jody Collup, was recognized by PROGRESS in Lending for its second annual Most Powerful Women in Fintech Award, which honors women leaders at technology companies who are helping reshape the Financial Services industry through innovative and influential ideas.



PHOTO CAPTION: Global DMS COO, Jody Collup.

Ms. Collup was recognized for her more than 25 years of diverse experience working in both the private and non-profit sectors, with much of her experience being in the technology sector of the mortgage industry.

Prior to joining Global DMS®, Jody worked for Calyx Software, Inc., where she successfully aligned sales with marketing to establish brand consistency and positive industry awareness. She was then hired as Global DMS’ first and only VP of Marketing in 2013, becoming the driving force behind all the company’s branding and communication practices that are still in place today.

Ms. Collup’s growth continued, as she began to oversee Global DMS’ sales and account management departments – helping to increase the company’s overall profitability through new opportunities. This success led to Jody’s current position as COO, where she is now responsible for Global DMS’ overall operations and strategy.

In this latest role, Ms. Collup’s leadership has been instrumental in launching Global DMS’ next-generation appraisal management software, EVO™, which shatters the constraints of yesteryear software systems via its unprecedented configurability and workflow automation – allowing mortgage lenders and appraisal management companies (AMCs) to customize all aspects of the platform, including its fields, in real time.

“I’m truly honored to receive this award from PROGRESS in Lending,” said Jody. “It’s been an exciting time for Global DMS as we’ve continued to embrace innovative ideas that not only provide the best possible technology solutions for our clients, but also the best possible working environment for our staff.”

For the complete list of PROGRESS in Lending’s 2020 Most Powerful Women in Fintech winners, please visit: https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2020-most-powerful-women-in-fintech-award-winners-are/

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process. Global DMS solutions include its new EVO-Residential™ (EVO-Res) platform for residential lending, EVO-Commercial™ (EVO-C) platform for commercial lending, eTrac® Enterprise valuation management platform for residential lending, SnapVal™ appraisal pricing solution, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex®, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS®), ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile).

For more information, visit https://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0901s2p-gdms-judy-collup-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Global DMS COO, Jody Collup.

News Source: Global DMS