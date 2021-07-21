TOLEDO, Ohio, July 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (“GPRS”), has acquired New York Leak Detection, a leading provider of utility locating and leak detection services. New York Leak Detection has been serving clients in the Northeast for 19 years.

New York Leak Detection’s clients include engineering firms, municipalities, utilities, and contractors who rely on its services to identify and map the presence of subsurface structures using ground penetrating radar and other locating techniques. New York Leak Detection represents the seventh acquisition for GPRS.

New York Leak Detection represents a highly complementary acquisition that enhances GPRS’ existing capabilities and market position in the Northeast, and introduces a new leak detection service offering for GPRS’ customers.

“New York Leak Detection is a tremendous fit for GPRS,” said Matt Aston, President of GPRS. “We share a similar vision, culture, and mission for serving our clients with the highest quality of service and support. We are excited about the partnership with New York Leak Detection and believe that the combination of the two organizations will result in attractive growth opportunities.”

“GPRS is the ideal new owner for New York Leak Detection,” said Mike Goodfellow, President of New York Leak Detection. “GPRS’ scale and reputation make it a perfect home for the New York Leak Detection team. We are excited for this new partnership with GPRS that will provide a broader set of products and services, enabling us to better serve our clients and further accelerate our growth.”

Existing New York Leak Detection operations will continue business as usual, and New York Leak Detection clients will receive the same level of high-quality customer support as prior to the acquisition.

About GPRS

GPRS, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, provides private utility locating and concrete scanning services to utilities, contractors, engineering firms and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States. To learn more, visit http://www.gprsinc.com/.

News Source: Ground Penetrating Radar Systems