INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Dec. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NineTwelve Announces the Grand Opening of the Indiana 5G Zone, a virtual and onsite practical innovation lab. NineTwelve’s 5G laboratory in downtown Indianapolis means significant speed and quantum encryption are possible for technologists, businesses, and visitors throughout Indiana and its worldwide network.



PHOTO CAPTION: Grand Opening of the Indiana 5G Zone.

This exclusive public private partnership leverages assets across industry, government and academia. The Indiana 5G Zone is the first practical testbed in the Nation designed to support the development of mission-critical applications such as manufacturing and cities as well as national security applications such as energy and military facilities.

In collaboration with AT&T, Verizon, and XQ Message, NineTwelve officially offers its 5G innovation facility and accelerator services using millimeter wave spectrum, which can deliver unprecedented performance, with download speeds greater than 1 Gbps.

The overall Indy 5G Zone contains a Demo Lab and an Open 5G Testbed. Purdue Engineering College leads the creation of the testbed with one of the first open, end to end configurable 5G research labs in the country.

“We are proud to partner with the state of Indiana, with AT&T and Verizon, and with innovators like NineTwelve to launch this pioneering 5G facility. Indy is speedy, and we will drive 5G innovations here,” said Mung Chiang, the Dean of Purdue College of Engineering.

For Indiana companies and those in the NineTwelve ecosystem across cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and space, telecommunications, hypersonics, microelectronics, research universities and DoD labs, the 5G demonstration lab and accelerator services, support their projects and de-risk their innovation with federal grants, state innovation funds, and corporate contributions.

The Indiana 5G lab drives innovation by allowing cellular-connected devices to collect data and report in real time in ways that 4G has only hinted. Being first to 5G has sustained benefits to our national economy, associated with adding billions of devices to the 5G network.

Indiana 5G partners and members have shared use of communal space during monthly events, pitch competitions, entrepreneurial support, research and scholarship presentations, tech talks, a space for dialog with industry thought leaders, hackathons and other collaborative experiences, corporate-sponsored internship programs, open invitation for quarterly journal submissions, discounted fees-for-service usage.

5G is the technology of the future, and the Indiana 5G Zone facilities and accelerator services ensure that innovation organizations are in the forefront of this new wave. As part of the US Cybersecurity Office and White House priorities, the National Strategy to Secure 5G initiatives establish the need for demonstration labs like the Indiana 5G Zone for dual-use commercial technologies. The CISA effort prioritizes public private partnerships with federal, industry, and international allied nations as well as academia and non-governmental organizations for national, state, regional, and international partner nation 5G security and resilience.

About NineTwelve:

NineTwelve, the parent of the Indiana 5G Zone, teams industry, government, and academia to meet critical technology needs. Its unique CoLab platform accelerates the design and implementation of emergent solutions. It does this by creating cross-sector collaborative networks that design and deliver groundbreaking solutions.

About Indiana 5G Zone:

5G Zone is a cross-sector demonstration laboratory to help government, industry and academia, design and deliver groundbreaking practical testbed offerings.

Learn more: https://indiana5gzone.com/

