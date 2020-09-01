CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With the rise of pet ownership and with Vet Clinics being a critical service to the well-being and health of pet families, the GreatVet platform aims to digitally facilitate smooth, transparent and trusted interactions between pet owners and local vet clinics. Through an online directory of veterinary providers and a proprietary quality and matching algorithm, GreatVet helps pet owners find and book with the best veterinarian for their unique needs while helping vet clinics showcase their quality and care strategies to grow their patient population.



PHOTO CAPTION: With GreatVet, pet owners can use the platform to search and find veterinarians in their local area that meet their specific needs.

Already making waves in nine major cities including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, the directory is growing rapidly, with vets and pet owners set to be connected in 50 major urban areas by mid-September and 150-200 cities in the next 6 months. Featuring around 4500+ clinics on the platform at present, GreatVet will grow to represent at least 5 times more veterinarian clinics, animal hospital and specialty clinics in the next 6 months, with the goal of being the largest platform committed to helping veterinarians and patients find the highest quality care.

With so many variables to consider, from distance and emergency hours, to reputation and services offered, choosing the right veterinarian can be an overwhelming process. Pet owners can use the platform to search and find veterinarians in their local area that meet their specific needs. They can access key information about each practice such as care philosophy, practice reputation, clinical services, emergency services, hours and contact details, as well as the ability to seamlessly book an appointment online.

The platform also allows users to ‘vet’ their veterinarian with the GreatVet reputation score, which combines review data from Google, Facebook and Yelp, in addition to in-platform reviews Additionally veterinarian and clinic profiles highlight services, specializations and accreditations that also contribute to the GreatVet reputation score to help build relationships that suit everyone’s unique needs and showcase clinical quality.

GreatVet also has a proprietary clinic verification system that highlights the highest quality partners, accredditing vets and practices who have been personally interviewed and verified by GreatVet to further drive quality in finding the best partner for their pet’s needs.

“As a pet owner, and my pets being my lifeline, I realized that finding a quality veterinarian and clinic is critical but can be difficult. Sometimes online information is often conflicting, unreliable, and there isn’t a dedicated and trusted resource to get veterinarian driven and led information to help guide your decision-making process. The concept of GreatVet was essentially to provide an innovative solution to this problem, to help both consumers and veterinarians alike find a perfect match to their needs,” explained Managing Director and serial entrepreneur Elyse Obron, when asked about the concept behind GreatVet.

Veterinarians using GreatVet are able to take advantage of a platform dedicated to help them extend their voice and grow their practice. Clinics get access to important metrics such as their profile visits and number of new patients driven as well as tools to help monitor third party reviews, and the ability to use the platform as an effective online scheduling manager. A core service to clinics is also GreatVet’s Verification Program.

Clinics and veterinarians are interviewed and share enhanced clinical and service related information to highlight the quality and authority in their care strategy. Veterinarians providing the best care to their customers will be displayed as ‘top vets’ in their local areas, with high GreatVet scores, verified profiles with enhanced data, and earned marketing badges to help market their quality and differentiate themselves from their competition. All helping to generate trust, driving new relationships with pet owners and providing a boost to their online bookings to help grow their practice.

The platform is designed to be veterinarian led, reward great service, high quality care and is committed to broadcasting a vet’s value to the community.

Learn more about GreatVet here: https://www.greatvet.com/

About GreatVet:

GreatVet is an exclusive platform to help match pet parents to the best veterinarians in their area. It is the brainchild of pet owners and a community of veterinarian advisors and their commitment is to create an honest, transparent, and data driven experience for both veterinarians and searching pet parents.

Contact: Elyse Obron

Email: elyse@greatvet.com

Follow on social

https://twitter.com/findgreatvet

https://www.facebook.com/FindGreatVet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/findgreatvet/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0901s2p-greatvet-300dpi.jpg

News Source: GreatVet