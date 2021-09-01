SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The new book by author Sophia Kouidou-Giles, “Sophia’s Return: Uncovering My Mother’s Past” (She Writes Press – September 7, 2021 – ISBN: 978-1647421717 | $16.95. E-ISBN: 978-1647421724 | $9.95) follows a daughter’s journey to understand why her mother left their family home when the author was a seven-year-old child, without a good-bye or explanation.

Decades later Sophia travels back to Greece, determined to find her mother’s grave and finally learn about the reasons for her parents’ divorce. As she digs, she begins to realize how clashing cultures between her Greek-born mother and her father’s early years in Turkey wreaked havoc on the marriage. Determined to unlock the true story, she interviews family members, all of whom are sympathetic but reluctant to disclose information. Finally, she hires an attorney to search for documents—and uncovers a story she never knew existed.

“In life’s journey,” said Kouidou-Giles, “it seems the unknowns of the past rule us more than the uncertain future, and sometimes the deceased influence us more than the living. It appears that time is not linear, the present is a false, precarious moment, where we endlessly strive to remain able to stand for ourselves.”

Written with illuminating insights and a mature understanding of what forced her mother’s decision to abandon their home, Sophia’s compassionate, authentic recounting of her journey will encourage those who search for the truth to persist in seeking answers to life’s unanswered questions.

Sophia Kouidou-Giles, was born in Greece, and as a Fulbright grant recipient, she was educated in the USA. She holds a Bachelors in Psychology and a Masters in Social Work. In her 34 year child welfare career, she served as a practitioner, educator, researcher and administrator publishing articles in Greek and English professional journals with a focus on child welfare services to abused/neglected children, and statewide responsibilities in child care licensing and adolescent services for youth in foster care in the State of Washington.

In recent years, her focus has shifted to writing non-fiction and poetry. Her Greek Language memoir, “Επιστροφή Στη Θεσσαλονίκη,” published by Tyrfi Press in Greek, in 2019, is available in all Greek bookstores and in the US direct from the Author. Her poetry chapbook “Transitions and Passages” received recognition in a juried competition by the Contemporary Quilt Art when she worked in partnership with Deborah Gregory, an internationally known Quilt Artist.

In 2014, “Life on Egypt Street” placed 9th in the Fourth International short story competition and is published in an anthology entitled The Time Collection. Her writing has appeared in the following journals: Persimmon Tree, The Hellenic Voice, Assay, The Raven’s Perch, The Blue Nib, The Writers and Readers Magazine. A member of AWP (Association of Writers & Writing Programs) and IBRA (Independent Book Publishers Associations), she has collaborated with author groups in Seattle, Washington, where she resides. She travels often, always returning to Thessaloniki.

To learn more visit: https://www.sophiakouidougiles.com and https://amzn.to/3yusRRi

